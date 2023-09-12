No cliff edge for tenants following end of rent cap in March – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No cliff edge for tenants following end of rent cap in March – minister

By Press Association
Most private sector landlords cannot increase rent beyond 3% until March 31 2024 (Joe Giddens/PA)
The end of the emergency rent cap will not lead to an “immediate cliff edge” for private tenants, the minister responsible for the legislation has said.

Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie gave evidence to the Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee on Tuesday amid intentions to extend the private sector rent cap for a final time until March 31 2024.

Committee MSPs approved the regulations by four votes to two, meaning the vast majority of private sector rent increases will continue to be capped at 3%.

Landlords can currently apply for an increase of up to 6% in exception circumstances and a suspension remains on the majority of evictions.

But Mr Harvie reassured MSPs the Scottish Government would “bridge the gap” for tenants once the emergency legislation expires.

Heat decarbonisation fund
Tenants’ rights minister Patrick Harvie (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government said it recognises landlords may seek to increase rents all at once following the expiration of the Cost of Living (Tenants Protection) Act, and has therefore got the power to put rent adjudication procedures in place to facilitate the transition.

The exact measures are set to be confirmed by ministers prior to the end of the legislation.

Mr Harvie told the committee: “The idea of that is to prevent an immediate cliff edge of when the emergency legislation ultimately is switched off.

“We are still at the point of exploring the options to make the most effective use of this power.”

He added: “The end of this emergency legislation would not be the end of tenant protection, not by a long way, we would return to a position where tenants have a high level of legal rights and protections that existed prior to this legislation.”

Mr Harvie also said evidence suggested the rent cap had not led to increased homelessness applications from private tenants, after Tory MSP Miles Briggs referenced reports which suggested soaring homelessness rates.

Figures published by freedom of information earlier this month showed a 74% increase in homelessness applications in 2022/23 because of rent arrears.

However, Mr Harvie said the government’s bilateral homelessness statistics showed a “significant reduction” in the number of private tenants seeking homelessness applications, with 2,200 such application in October 2022 to March 2023, compared to 2,990 in the previous six months.

He said: “I think the evidence is pretty clear that this legislation has given the additional protection that has been necessary in particular to those living in the private rented sector.”

Following the committee’s approval, Mr Briggs, who opposed the extension alongside fellow Tory MSP Pam Gosal, said: “Despite clear evidence that his rent cap policy has backfired, Patrick Harvie is ploughing ahead regardless.

“That is typical of the arrogance of this SNP-Green government. Patrick Harvie insisted that this would help people most in need but the reality has been soaring rent increases for many tenants and those seeking to move.

“Major housebuilding developments have also been put on hold as a result of the Green minister being wedded to this misguided rent control policy.

“His dogmatic stance is happening at a time when the SNP-Green government are continuing to preside over a housing crisis across Scotland.

“Affordable housing approvals have hit their lowest level in a decade and the number of new homes started is the lowest since 2016. That is an appalling record at a time when homelessness is surging and a record number of kids are living in temporary accommodation.

“Patrick Harvie and the SNP-Green government must accept that the time has come to adopt a new strategy to deliver the homes Scotland needs, rather than doubling down on failed policies.”