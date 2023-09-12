Government threatened with legal challenge over infrastructure investment plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government threatened with legal challenge over infrastructure investment plan

By Press Association
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has been told the Scottish Government could face a legal challenge over its failure to publish an environmental assessment for its current infrastructure investment plan (Jane Barlow/PA)
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has been told the Scottish Government could face a legal challenge over its failure to publish an environmental assessment for its current infrastructure investment plan (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is being threatened with legal action unless it publishes full details of the environmental impact of policies contained in its infrastructure investment plan.

The Environmental Rights Centre for Scotland (ERCS) and the Good Law Project insisted that the failure to publish such an assessment meant ministers are already breaching their own climate change legislation.

The Climate Change (Scotland) Act 2009 requires the Government to show how investments are in line with emissions targets – with the groups saying they will take legal action if this matter is not “urgently addressed”.

While the Scottish Government’s infrastructure investment plan for 2021 to 2026 outlined some £26 billion of investment, the groups said so far no assessment has been published of the emissions these projects will produce.

As a result the ERCS and Good Law Project have now written to Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan, setting out their intention to take legal action.

Dr Shivali Fifield, chief officer at the RCS said: “By failing to publish a climate impact assessment for its Infrastructure Investment Plan, the Scottish Government is leaving citizens in the dark, with no way to keep check on whether public money will be spent on projects that drive up carbon emissions.

“To the government we say: show us your homework. Too many times, you have over-promised and under-delivered, and in a climate emergency, the stakes are too high for wishful thinking.”

Dr Shivali added that “effective public scrutiny” was needed to “ensure reality matches rhetoric” on environmental issues.

Meanwhile, Emma Dearnaley, legal director at the Good Law Project, said: “The Scottish Government says it is committed to reaching net zero. But it’s breaching its own climate legislation that sets the emissions targets needed to get there.

“It’s one thing to make climate commitments – it’s another to deliver on them. So it’s vital we can all see if the Government’s investment plans clash with its plans to tackle the climate crisis.”

She added: “There’s no time to lose in the fight against irreversible damage from global heating.

“That’s why we won’t hesitate to bring a legal challenge if the Scottish Government doesn’t publish these crucial climate assessments.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.