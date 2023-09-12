Dispute at First Minister’s former school settled following strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dispute at First Minister’s former school settled following strikes

By Press Association
A dispute involving staff at Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow has been resolved (PA)
A nine-month dispute over pensions which saw teachers walk out on strike at the First Minister’s former school has been resolved, a union has said.

The row began in January at the fee-paying Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which was attended by Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the dispute began with the school’s proposal to withdraw teaching staff from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

The £14,000-a-year school insisted the alternative offered was “one of the most generous defined contribution schemes in the private sector”.

Members of the EIS went on strike for four days in May, while members of the NASUWT union walked out for two days.

The dispute has been resolved “through more beneficial changes to other terms and conditions and a seven-point agreement”, according to the EIS.

The NASUWT reached a resolution with the school at the weekend and said the dispute is officially over.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is a landmark dispute and resolution for members which has led to tangible outcomes for teaching staff.

“As well as this agreement, the school has also now agreed to recognise the EIS and two other teaching trade unions for collective bargaining purposes.

“This means Hutchesons’ Educational Trust are the first private school in Scotland to recognise trade unions.

“We absolutely welcome this and hope to establish positive and collegiate relationships within the school moving forward.”

Mike Martin, rector of Hutchesons’, said: “We are pleased to have reached a positive outcome.

“I wish to thank our staff, the unions, and the board of governors for the genuine desire to find a solution to difficult circumstances, that has required compromise on all sides.

“I also wish to thank our parents for their support through these recent challenges.

“Hutchesons’ Grammar School is committed to maintaining this positive working relationship going forward to support staff in their delivery of an outstanding education for their pupils.”