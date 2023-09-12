Dispute at First Minister’s former school settled following strikes

A nine-month dispute over pensions which saw teachers walk out on strike at the First Minister’s former school has been resolved, a union has said.

The row began in January at the fee-paying Hutchesons’ Grammar School in Glasgow, which was attended by Humza Yousaf and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said the dispute began with the school’s proposal to withdraw teaching staff from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

The £14,000-a-year school insisted the alternative offered was “one of the most generous defined contribution schemes in the private sector”.

Members of the EIS went on strike for four days in May, while members of the NASUWT union walked out for two days.

The dispute has been resolved “through more beneficial changes to other terms and conditions and a seven-point agreement”, according to the EIS.

The NASUWT reached a resolution with the school at the weekend and said the dispute is officially over.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “This is a landmark dispute and resolution for members which has led to tangible outcomes for teaching staff.

“As well as this agreement, the school has also now agreed to recognise the EIS and two other teaching trade unions for collective bargaining purposes.

“This means Hutchesons’ Educational Trust are the first private school in Scotland to recognise trade unions.

“We absolutely welcome this and hope to establish positive and collegiate relationships within the school moving forward.”

Mike Martin, rector of Hutchesons’, said: “We are pleased to have reached a positive outcome.

“I wish to thank our staff, the unions, and the board of governors for the genuine desire to find a solution to difficult circumstances, that has required compromise on all sides.

“I also wish to thank our parents for their support through these recent challenges.

“Hutchesons’ Grammar School is committed to maintaining this positive working relationship going forward to support staff in their delivery of an outstanding education for their pupils.”