No 10 defends ministers using China-linked TikTok on non-Government phones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No 10 defends ministers using China-linked TikTok on non-Government phones

By Press Association
Downing Street has defended ministers including Defence Secretary Grant Shapps using TikTok on personal phones despite the China-linked social media app being banned on Government devices (James Manning/PA)
Downing Street has defended ministers including Defence Secretary Grant Shapps using TikTok on personal phones despite the China-linked social media app being banned on Government devices (James Manning/PA)

Downing Street has defended ministers including the Defence Secretary using TikTok on personal phones despite the China-linked platform being banned on Government devices.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said Grant Shapps and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan, who has also said she occasionally uses the app, are “making sure” they engage with it “in the correct way”.

The video-sharing app, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, has been banned from Government phones on security grounds.

It is among the social media platforms to be made subject to new safeguarding rules in the UK’s Online Safety Bill, which requires networks to provide strict age verification processes.

Asked whether the ministers’ use of the app sends mixed messages, the No 10 official said: “I think they’ve both provided a bit more detail about how they’re doing it and making sure it’s done in the correct way…

“I think there is clear guidance for young people and, indeed, for adults about how to approach these things.

“And I think it’s the Online Safety Bill which will further help keep the public safe online.”

Ms Donelan insisted that use of the app on non-work phones is a matter of “personal choice and responsibility”.

She told the PA news agency: “The Government advice is not that ministers can’t use TikTok.

“The Government advice is really clear. It is that you can’t do it on a Government device because obviously there will be sensitive information on that device, whereas that is not true of somebody’s personal phone and it is their personal choice.

“We all have personal choice and responsibility, and I think that is the right approach.”

She added: “On your own personal device, that is something you need to consider for yourself in the full knowledge of what else is on your phone – just like you would, or anybody else.”

AI funding
Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said she uses TikTok on a ‘sporadic’ basis (Aaron Chown/PA)

She said she believes Mr Shapps accesses the platform via the phone of one of his staffers, rather than his own personal device.

Mr Shapps, who was appointed Defence Secretary in a mini-reshuffle last month, raised eyebrows earlier this year when he made clear that he would continue to use TikTok on his personal phone.

The then-energy secretary posted a clip to the app from the film The Wolf Of Wall Street in which Leonardo DiCaprio, portraying a New York stockbroker, declares he is “not f****** leaving” and the “show goes on”.

Ms Donelan revealed that she too uses the app on a “sporadic” basis, telling Times Radio: “I have it as well… I’m not that regular in my usage.”

TikTok has long argued that it does not share data with China, but Beijing’s intelligence legislation requires firms to help the Communist Party when requested.

The service has previously described bans as “misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions about our company”.