May: I would not have used Braverman’s ‘invasion’ description of migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

May: I would not have used Braverman’s ‘invasion’ description of migrants

By Press Association
Former prime minister Theresa May said she would not have used the language of ‘invasion’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former prime minister Theresa May said she would not have used the language of ‘invasion’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Theresa May said she would not have used Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s language of calling migrants an “invasion”.

The former prime minister raised concerns about Ms Braverman likening the arrival of asylum seekers on small boats to an “invasion on our southern coast” during comments made in the Commons last year.

Mrs May, asked about the Cabinet minister’s remarks on LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr, said: “It is not the language that I would use.

“And I have made one or two points about some of the migration policies that have been brought up by the Government.

“I’m particularly concerned about their most recent legislation and its impact on the victims of slavery, for example,” she said, in reference to the Illegal Migration Act’s treatment of asylum seekers arriving via unauthorised routes.

Mrs May, who previously led the Home Office for six years, said the “hostile environment” policy carried out by the department during her tenure mistakenly came to take on a broader meaning.

The policy, introduced by Mrs May in 2012 when she was home secretary, was intended to deter migrants from remaining in the UK without permission but was later ruled to have broken equalities law.

It led to hundreds of members of the Windrush generation – who legally came to Britain from the Caribbean in the decades following the Second World War – being wrongfully detained and denied their rights.

The former Conservative Party leader said the label was used to “describe the environment we wanted to set for those who were here illegally.”

Braverman invasion
Home Secretary Suella Braverman made the controversial ‘invasion’ remarks in the Commons (Peter Byrne/PA)

She added: “It is only fair to people who come here legally, that people who are here illegally are not able to, if you like, carry on living a life as if they’ve come here legally.

“And so it was aimed at a particular group of people. What of course happened was it came by some to be interpreted as more generally applying to people who had come in to live in the country.

“And that was a mistake, because that was never what was intended.”

During the interview, Mrs May also argued that her Brexit deal was “better” than the one Boris Johnson, her Downing Street  successor, took Britain out of the European Union with following his landslide general election victory in 2019.

Her deal, which failed to gain Parliament’s support, would have seen Britain follow EU rules until both sides could be assured that Brexit measures would not establish a hard border in Ireland — a safety mechanism known as the “backstop”.

She said Mr Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement, signed in 2020 and fully enacted in 2021, had made it “difficult for people” in Northern Ireland.

“It was a bad deal, I think as we saw from all the problems we had on the Northern Ireland Protocol,” she said.

“And Rishi Sunak came in and of course agreed the Windsor Framework, which has eased that situation and in many ways resolves those issues.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Theresa May said her Brexit deal would have been ‘better’ than Boris Johnson’s (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

“But we had that period of time when it was really very difficult for Northern Ireland and difficult for people, supermarkets and so forth in Great Britain who were sending food over to Northern Ireland, all the checks and stuff that came as a result of Boris Johnson’s deal.

“So that is why I think my deal would not have been in that position and would have been better.”

Mrs May, who became only the UK’s second female prime minister, said she feels sexism is still at play in British politics.

When she was in power between 2016 and 2019, she said there was a “focus” on what she wore.

Speaking to the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast, she said the media framed her as a “typically silly woman”.

She continued: “It is one of the challenges, sadly, for women in public life. If a man shows emotion, it is wonderful that he is showing that side of himself.

“If a woman shows emotion, it is weakness.”

The interviews are part of the senior politician’s promotional campaign for a book she has written called The Abuse Of Power.