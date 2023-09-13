By-election date confirmed for Chris Pincher’s Tamworth constituency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By-election date confirmed for Chris Pincher’s Tamworth constituency

By Press Association
Mr Pincher won a majority of more than 19,500 at the last general election in 2019, when standing for the Conservatives (UK Parliament/PA)
The Tamworth by-election triggered by the resignation of the former Tory whip Chris Pincher will be held on Thursday October 19, it has been confirmed.

Mr Pincher, who had represented the constituency since 2010, resigned earlier this month after losing an appeal against a suspension for drunkenly groping two men.

The by-election in his Staffordshire seat will take place on the same day as the contest for former culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

At the last general election in 2019, Mr Pincher, standing for the Conservatives, held the seat with a majority of 19,634, but he had sat as an independent MP since July 2022.

Nadine Dorries
Nadine Dorries has also stood down as an MP (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Tamworth Borough Council confirmed the date on Wednesday.

It said that residents who are registered to vote will start to receive poll cards from September 23, with the deadline to register to vote in the by-election on October 3.

The full list of candidates will be available from September 25, the council said.