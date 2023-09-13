Task force to drive decarbonisation should be based in Scotland, report argues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Task force to drive decarbonisation should be based in Scotland, report argues

By Press Association
The report says gas boilers will need to be replaced by heat pumps in homes at a rate of 200,000 a year to achieve net-zero by 2045 (PA)
A nationwide task force should be created to drive the UK’s progress in decarbonising homes and be based in Scotland to bring green tech jobs to the country, a think tank has argued.

Our Scottish Future suggests a specialist unit modelled on the vaccine task force set up during the Covid pandemic is needed to implement measures to reduce domestic heating emissions.

The think tank has worked out gas boilers will need to be replaced by heat pumps in homes at a rate of 200,000 a year in order for the Scottish Government to hit its target of achieving net- zero by 2045.

Its report argues the scale of the project requires an “NHS for climate change”, with the new task force placed under the umbrella of a GB energy company proposed by Scottish Labour.

The paper, written by retired offshore industry engineers Will Sutton and Chris Bond, states: “A UK-wide approach would benefit implementation in several ways.

“It could tackle the market reforms which are required to tip the balance away from cheaper gas and towards more costly electricity.

“It could set out a UK-wide plan, supported by Britain’s banks, to provide loans to homeowners wishing to invest in carbon free heating systems.

“It could also regulate the thousands of installers and engineers who will be needed over the coming decade to carry out the work of insulating and transitioning millions of homes.

“Given the scale of what is being proposed, what we in effect need is an NHS for climate change: a major new UK-wide body, working through local centres, to train, equip, fund and regulate this task.”

A heat pump
The report says 200,000 gas boilers will need to be replaced by heat pumps every year in Scottish homes to meet net-zero targets (Alamy/PA)

The report praises the Scottish Government’s climate ambitions but says its plan to hit net-zero by 2045 will be missed unless there is greater co-operation across the UK.

The paper states: “To its credit, the Scottish Government has set up an agency to oversee grants for homeowners, Home Energy Scotland.

“But the myriad of Scottish ministers and directorates which all hold a say on policy are a recipe for bad decision making.”

The report comes after the independent Climate Change Committee similarly warned greater co-operation between the UK and Scottish governments will be needed to achieve net-zero ambitions.

Both governments have been approached for comment.