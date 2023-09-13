Rishi Sunak pledges support for redundant Wilko workers amid chain’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak pledges support for redundant Wilko workers amid chain’s collapse

By Press Association
All Wilko’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Prime Minister has pledged full support for those impacted by Wilko’s collapse and its resulting lay-offs.

Rishi Sunak’s comments were in response to Tory former minister Brendan Clarke-Smith, who urged the Government to safeguard redundancies and pensions, and hold the company’s ownership accountable for the chain’s demise.

The retailer, founded in Leicester in 1930, plunged into administration last month after struggling with losses.

Earlier this week, administrators confirmed all Wilko’s remaining shop, warehouse and support centre workers are set to lose their jobs after failing to secure a rescue deal.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Clarke-Smith said: “This week we were hit by the devastating news that all Wilko stores would be closing, meaning the loss of 12,500 jobs.

“Bassetlaw and Worksop are the home of Wilko’s HQ and a distribution centre, with 1,500 jobs set to go.”

After arguing that “Wilko has been mismanaged for years”, he added: “Can the Prime Minister reassure my constituents and all those nationally affected by the demise of Wilko that he and the Government will do everything in their power to help support people into jobs and make sure their redundancies and pensions are protected, and that we will take whatever action is available to us to hold the ownership to account?”

Prime Minister’s Questions
Rishi Sunak speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament)

The PM replied: “As he knows, some of the topics that he raised will be commercial matters for the company.

“I do know that this is a concerning time for workers at Wilko. The Business Secretary is keeping close to developments and we have already started supporting those who have been made redundant, and we stand ready to support others to the fullest of our abilities.”

On Tuesday, Poundland owner Pepco agreed to buy up to 71 Wilko stores following the collapse of the high street chain.

PwC, administrators for Wilko, said Pepco has sealed a deal which will see the stores reopened under the Poundland brand.

Workers at the stores will not be transferred directly as part of the move but Poundland has said it will “prioritise” existing Wilko workers for roles when the shops are opened under the new brand.