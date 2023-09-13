Specialist medics back proposed assisted dying laws, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Specialist medics back proposed assisted dying laws, poll finds

By Press Association
A member’s Bill on assisted dying will be presented in Holyrood later this year (PA)
A member’s Bill on assisted dying will be presented in Holyrood later this year (PA)

Assisted dying laws would give terminally ill patients compassion, according to a survey of specialist medics.

A poll of 224 anaesthetists and other doctors, conducted at the Association of Anaesthetists annual conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday, signalled significant support for the end-of-life proposals.

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur’s member’s Bill on the issue is expected to be published later in the year.

It seeks to enable mentally competent adults who are terminally ill to be provided with help to end their life if they request it.

Assisted Dying Bill
The Bill is proposed by Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, if it becomes law, Scots would not be able to opt for assisted dying for any other reason and safeguards would include independent assessment by two doctors.

According to the poll, 79% of the specialist medics surveyed said the proposals are consistent with the same principles of compassion and best interests that underpin existing, legal NHS treatment given to patients close to death, such as palliative sedation.

Fourteen per cent of respondents disagreed, while 7% said they are unsure.

The survey also found just 6% believe existing end-of-life alternatives are sufficient for all patients, compared to 85% who said they are insufficient and 9% who are unsure.

In August, campaigning charity Friends at the End (Fate) said at least 25 Scots had travelled to clinics in Switzerland where assisted dying is possible.

Mr McArthur said: “For many years, the Scottish public have been overwhelmingly supportive of a change in the law, and this survey is yet more evidence that medical experts are increasingly moving towards the same view.

“The current ban on assisted dying leaves too many Scots facing a bad death. A majority of anaesthetists support a move to a more compassionate regime that can provide adults with a terminal illness with more choice while also putting in place appropriate safeguards.

“That is what I hope to achieve with my assisted dying Bill, and I look forward to working with those in the medical profession and others to help deliver that.”

Emma Cooper, convener of Fate, said: “Many Scots will know from personal experience – as I do – that despite the very best palliative care, people are suffering unnecessarily at the end of their lives.

“This recognition from anaesthetists that a change in the law is needed is very welcome and reflects public opinion.

“The proposed Scottish Bill will give adults with a terminal illness peace of mind that, should they wish to, they can take control of their death and avoid suffering.”

Faith leaders from a number of religious groups, including the Church of Scotland, the Catholic Church and the Scottish Association of Mosques, have voiced opposition to the proposals.

However, the Church of Scotland has voted to review the long-held opposition at its General Assembly.