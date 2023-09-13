UK Government announces support ‘worth up to £1 million’ for flood-hit Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government announces support ‘worth up to £1 million’ for flood-hit Libya

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has pledged to support Libya through ‘these devastating floods’ (Henry Nicholls/PA)
The UK Government has announced support “worth up to £1 million” for Libya after thousands of people died following flooding in the east of the country.

The Foreign Office said the funding was an “initial package” to provide assistance for those most affected by the devastation.

Britain is working with organisations on the ground to identify the most urgent needs including shelter, healthcare and sanitation and “stands ready” to give further support, it said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: “It’s shocking to see the scale of the loss and devastation caused by the floods in Libya.

“We’re working to provide immediate assistance to the Libyan people, including initial funding to support the international relief effort.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said: “The UK is committed to supporting Libya following these devastating floods.

“The funding announced today will provide life-saving assistance to those most affected by the floods, including women and children and those who have been displaced from their homes.

“We will continue to co-ordinate closely with the UN and the Libyan authorities on what further support may be required.”

Lord Ahmad has spoken with the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Dr Mohamed Menfi (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Foreign Office said the UK package was “worth up to £1 million to provide life-saving assistance” and that Middle East minister Lord Ahmad had spoken with the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Dr Mohamed Menfi, to express condolences and Britain’s commitment to supporting Libya in the aftermath.

The death toll from the flooding, which hit the coastal city of Derna and other parts of eastern Libya, has reached more than 5,000 and is expected to rise further.

Authorities are struggling to send support to the area, where thousands remain missing and tens of thousands were homeless.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has pledged a package of support for Libya worth £1 million (James Manning/PA)

Aid workers who managed to reach the city, which was cut off on Sunday night when flash floods washed away most of the access roads, described devastation in its centre, where search and rescue teams combed shattered apartment buildings for bodies.

Local health officials believe the number of deaths is likely to increase since search and rescue teams are still retrieving bodies from the streets, buildings and the sea.

Libya’s neighbours, Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, have sent rescue teams and humanitarian aid.

US President Joe Biden also has also announced emergency funds for relief organisations and co-ordination with the Libyan authorities and the UN to provide additional support.