Oil and gas workers urged to speak out as MSPs probe ‘just transition’ plans

Scots working in the oil and gas sector are being urged to have their say on Scottish Government plans to move away from fossil fuels.

Holyrood’s Economy and Fair Work Committee is to carry out an inquiry into the “just transition” away from oil and gas towards greener sources of energy, with MSPs hoping to hear from those at the “heart” of the change.

It comes as the committee seeks to make recommendations on how this change can best be managed.

MSPs will look in detail at the impact the Scottish Government’s £500 million Just Transition Fund has had, with £51.6 million so far having been invested in 24 projects across the North East of Scotland and Moray areas.

Economy and Fair Work Committee convener Claire Baker said workers in the oil and gas industry should ‘make their voices heard’ (Scottish Parliament/PA)

Speaking ahead of the committee’s latest inquiry, convener Claire Baker said: “We know that we must transition away from fossil fuels, for the good of our planet and our economy.

“But this transition must happen in a way that doesn’t leave any workers behind.

“The oil and gas sector employs 65,000 people in the North East and Moray – and the Government has a responsibility to ensure good outcomes for these workers as their industry transforms.

“A just transition offers huge opportunities for Scotland, and everyone must benefit from these – not least those who will be at the heart of driving this change.

“This call for views is a chance for those who work directly in the oil and gas industry to lend their expertise and make their voices heard.”