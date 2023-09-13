Almost three in five feel immigration is positive for Scotland, poll finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Almost three in five feel immigration is positive for Scotland, poll finds

By Press Association
A poll found almost three-fifths of people in Scotland believe immigration has had a positive effect on the country (PA)
Scots are “broadly comfortable” with migration and almost three-fifths believe it has a positive impact on the country, a survey has found.

The poll, which is the first study of attitudes to immigration in Scotland since 2014, also found a minority view the issue in a “more negative way”.

The research for Migration Policy Scotland, conducted by Diffley Partnership, found while 59% describe immigration as positive, 18% feel it has had a negative effect, while 23% are unsure.

Almost two-fifths (38%) of Scots want to see immigration increased, with 12% saying it should be increased a lot, while 26% say it should increase by a little.

Just over a third (34%) of those questioned said immigration levels should stay the same, while 28% want to see them reduce – 12% by a little and 16% by a lot.

More than a third (35%) of Scots over the age of 55 want to see immigration reduced.

Nearly half (47%) of those living in the Glasgow Scottish Parliament region want to see immigration increased, with 23% of people in the area supporting an increase by a lot.

Almost half of people in the Glasgow region said they support increased immigration (Danny Lawson/PA)

Overall, a majority of those questioned agree migrants have a positive impact on the economy (56%), help to fill jobs for which it is hard to find workers (76%), bring new ideas and/or boost innovation (52%), bring new people to areas which need them (58%), and enrich Scottish cultural life (60%).

Nearly two-thirds of Scots (65%) disagreed with the sentiment that immigrants take jobs away from Scottish workers, with only 15% agreeing with this.

Meanwhile, only 30% said they feel immigrants are a burden on welfare services, with 47% disagreeing with this, while less than a quarter (23%) agree that immigrants worsen crime, with 41% disagreeing.

Speaking about the research, for which 1,162 people were questioned, Diffley Partnership founder and director Mark Diffley said: “The issue of migration has been high on the political agenda for a long time and this new research contributes some much-needed insight into the experiences and attitudes of people across Scotland.

“The survey shows that we feel broadly comfortable with and welcome migration to Scotland, with six in 10 thinking that migration has had a positive impact on Scotland, although there is a minority of the public which views migration in a more negative way.

“Given the importance of the issue, we intend to track attitudes over time and measure how public attitudes change.”

Migration Policy Scotland said the survey is the “first step” in its work to be a “more robust evidence base of attitudinal data on immigration in Scotland”.

Sarah Kyambi, the organisation’s founder and director, said: “The view from Scotland is often obscured in UK datasets. We need more research to track attitudes in Scotland and to dive deeper into what is shaping them.

“This survey marks the beginning of our efforts to improve this. The potential for consistent positive messaging to impact attitudes will be of interest to many countries needing to square their need for immigration with reluctant publics.”