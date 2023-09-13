Matt Hancock pushes limit on Celebrity SAS after ‘adversity’ as health secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Matt Hancock pushes limit on Celebrity SAS after ‘adversity’ as health secretary

By Press Association
The new recruits on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins series five (Channel 4/PA)
Matt Hancock said he wanted to push his limits on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins after emerging from a “challenging period as health secretary during the pandemic”.

The West Suffolk MP stars in the show’s biggest line-up with 16 famous faces, including Gareth Gates, Melinda Messenger and James Argent, being put through their paces in the jungle phase of SAS selection in Thung Ui, North Vietnam.

The gruelling Channel 4 show is returning to TV screens on September 26 with seven 60-minute episodes, featuring chief instructor Mark “Billy” Billingham, and his directing staff Jason “Foxy” Fox, Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Former health secretary Matt Hancock and Gina Coladangelo (Lucy North/PA)

Among the recruits for the upcoming series is Mr Hancock, who was health secretary for almost three years but resigned in June 2021 after it emerged he had broken his own Covid-19 guidance by kissing and embracing aide Gina Coladangelo in his office.

He said: “Being on SAS was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced. It’s one of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done.

“It really opens your eyes and makes you look into yourself.

“After coming through the most challenging period as health secretary during the pandemic, I wanted to push my limits.”

“It’s safe to say the course tested my resilience,” the 44-year-old added.

Mr Hancock lost the Tory whip over his stint in the Australian jungle on the ITV reality show on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2022, which was criticised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Gareth Gates (Yui Mok/PA)

Fellow Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit Gates, who found fame on TV talent show Pop Idol, described the show as “an experience like no other”.

“I learnt very quickly that there is a difference between being gym fit and battle fit,” the 39-year-old said.

While TV presenter Messenger, 52, said : “It was incredible, the most intensely physically challenging thing I’ve done”, and former The Only Way Is Essex star Argent, 35, described it as: “The type of show that pushes you to breaking point.”

Also taking part are singers Michelle Heaton and Siva Kaneswaran, TV Personality Danielle Lloyd, former footballer Jermaine Pennant and former rugby player Gareth Thomas, as well as reality stars Montana Brown, Teddy Soares and Amber Turner.

Comedian Zoe Lyons, actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter, British Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton and Paralympic gold medallist Jon-Allan Butterworth will also feature in the upcoming series.

The fifth celebrity series is a spin-off of the original SAS: Who Dares Wins which saw civilians put through military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on September 26 at 9.30pm.