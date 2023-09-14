Northern Ireland-wide investment zone ‘very interesting idea’, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland-wide investment zone ‘very interesting idea’, says minister

By Press Association
An investment zone that covers the whole of Northern Ireland has been suggested (Alamy/PA)
Creating an investment zone that covers the entirety of Northern Ireland is a “very interesting idea” and will be raised with Cabinet ministers, Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced in the Budget delivered in March plans for 12 new investment zones, saying there would be at least one in Northern Ireland.

The designation could see areas benefit from increased funding for spending and tax incentives, and the Government says the programme has been designed to increase innovation, grow key industries and drive growth as part of the so-called levelling-up agenda.

Speaking in the Commons, Tory former Cabinet minister Dame Andrea Leadsom asked: “What consideration has (the Secretary of State) given to creating an investment zone that covers the whole of Northern Ireland that would bring much-needed investment to that much-loved part of the United Kingdom?”

Ms Badenoch responded: “I think this is a… very interesting idea. I do know that the investment zone policy is owned by the levelling up department, so I will raise it with the Secretary of State there and with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said she would raise the idea with ministers in the Northern Ireland Office and Department for Levelling Up (PA)

“But what I think I must say is that officials from the UK Government and the Northern Ireland civil service continue to work closely to explore developing investment zone policy in the country.

“The lack of a functioning executive there has of course limited the scope, and the nature of engagement on investment zones, but if the executive is restored we will work together to progress an investment zone at pace. And if it isn’t formed, we will set out different plans in due course.”

Elsewhere in the session of questions to business and trade ministers, Government frontbencher Nusrat Ghani was challenged over concerns of a “Brexit tax” being applied to food imported from the European Union.

SNP MP Patrick Grady (Glasgow North) asked: “Perhaps she can explain why her Government’s plan for a £43 inspection fee on each consignment of food imported from the European Union represents barrier-free trade?

“Can she tell small food retailers, restaurants, and their customers in Glasgow North when or whether they are going to have to pay this Brexit tax and the higher prices that it will lead to?”

Business and trade minister Ms Ghani said: “I know that the honourable member wants to put all of his anxiety on Brexit and forget about all the opportunities that we’re securing with trade agreements around the world.

“The issue that he raises is fundamentally an issue that sits at the doorstep of the Cabinet Office and Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs). We’re working very closely with them to resolve all of them.”