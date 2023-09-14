Ministers to ‘consider seriously’ if Scottish Child Payment can rise, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers to ‘consider seriously’ if Scottish Child Payment can rise, MSPs told

By Press Association
Scottish ministers said they would ‘never even consider’ capping the number of youngsters in a family who can receive the Scottish Child Payment (PA)
Ministers will “consider very seriously” if the Scottish Child Payment can be increased but there will be no cap on the number of children in a family who can benefit from it, the Social Justice Secretary has said.

Shirley-Anne Somerville made clear that placing a limit on the number of children per family who can qualify for the payment, as the UK Government has done with some benefits, has “never even been considered”.

That would be “inherently an unjust way of delivering a benefit”, Ms Somerville added, as she said any suggestion the Scottish Government should “use the benefit system to in some way punish people who have third, fourth, more children than that is deeply disappointing”.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said ministers will ‘consider very seriously’ if the Scottish Child Payment can be increased (Jane Barlow/PA)

She added: “We would never even consider that given the impact it has on families right across Scotland.”

She also told Holyrood’s Social Justice and Social Security Committee that ministers will consider increasing the benefit ahead of December’s Scottish Budget.

However Ms Somerville stressed the “challenge is around the financial situation we find ourselves in”.

Figures last month showed 316,190 under-16s were in receipt of the £25-a-week devolved benefit payment as of June 30.

Organisations such as the Child Poverty Action Group have been pushing for the payment to be increased as part of efforts to tackle child poverty.

It has estimated ministers need to up the payment to £40 a week if they are is to meet their target of reducing the number of children in relative poverty to 18% by March.

Currently about 250,000 youngsters in Scotland – 24% of all children – are living in poverty, with the Government having committed to cut this to less than 10% by 2030.

Asked by SNP backbencher Marie McNair if the payment would be increased, Ms Somerville said she “did appreciate” the demands, but added: “The challenge is around the financial situation we find ourselves in.

“As the First Minister has made clear, we will look to see what we can do on the Scottish Child Payment – and indeed on any other anti-poverty measure – to see what more can be done.

“But it will always have to be done of course within the financial context we are in.

“We will consider it very seriously in the run-up to the next Budget, along with the other asks – and there are many – that people would wish us to take forward.

“But it will have to be done within the financial reality within which we are in.”