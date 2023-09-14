Minister hails ‘resilience and quality’ of Scottish firms as exports increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister hails ‘resilience and quality’ of Scottish firms as exports increase

By Press Association
Overseas exports from Scotland increased by 12.6% in the 12 months to the end of June (PA)
Overseas exports from Scotland increased by 12.6% in the 12 months to the end of June (PA)

Trade minister Richard Lochhead has hailed the “strong performance” of Scottish exports, as new figures showed sales to overseas countries grew at a higher rate than the UK average.

In the 12 months to the end of June, Scottish firms netted £36.7 billion of sales to foreign nations – up 12.6% on the previous year.

Scotland’s top trading partner over the period was the Netherlands, with £7 billion of sales.

The growth in exports overall was above the 12.2% increase seen in the UK as whole, and higher than the 12.4% rise in England and 11.1% in Wales.

Trade minister Richard Lochhead praised the ‘resilience and quality’ of Scottish businesses (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

In Northern Ireland, overseas exports grew by 19.6% in the year to the end of June.

Mr Lochhead said: “These figures show a strong performance for Scotland’s exports, despite these very challenging economic times.

“They are testament to the resilience and quality of Scottish businesses and highlight the success of our export growth plan, which aims to increase the value of our exports to 25% of GDP by 2029.

“Exports boost the economy by driving growth and creating jobs. They are a key part of our National Strategy for Economic Transformation and we continue to develop Scotland’s world-class expertise in areas such as life sciences, renewables, digi-tech and food and drink, and through initiatives such as the Scottish Government’s Innovation Strategy.”