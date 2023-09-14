Police Scotland officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras, vows Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police Scotland officers will be equipped with body-worn cameras, vows Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf said Police Scotland’s officers will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras (PA)
Humza Yousaf has insisted he still plans to roll out body-warn cameras to police in Scotland, amid Conservative fears the First Minister could be about to “let down” officers.

Tory leader Douglas Ross challenged Mr Yousaf on the planned roll out of the “vital” equipment after a senior official from the force told MSPs it cannot guarantee it will take place next year.

Mr Ross told Holyrood that a £300 million “black hole” in the force’s capital budget is the reason for the uncertainty.

On body-worn cameras, he said: “Humza Yousaf didn’t deliver them when he was justice secretary. As First Minister will he let police officers down again?”

With the force also facing the prospect of cutting 600 officers by the end of March due to the financial position, Mr Ross raised concerns that “the thin blue line is barely visible at this rate”.

Douglas Ross demanded to know if the police will be ‘let down’ by the First Minister on body-warn cameras (Andrew Milligan/PA)

His comments come after Police Scotland told the Criminal Justice Committee that staffing numbers could have to be reduced by more than 2,000 over the next four years.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Ross, whose wife is a serving police officer, said: “Why is the Government even considering these cuts, which will stretch Police Scotland to breaking point?

“With falling officer numbers communities in Scotland will feel less safe.

“Police Scotland will be the last force in the UK to roll out body-worn cameras, officers no longer have the resources to investigate every crime, their workplaces are not fit for purpose, and now the number of officers could be cut by 2,000.”

Official figures show Police Scotland had 16,600 full-time equivalent (FTE) police officers at the end of June – down from 17,289 FTE two years ago.

On body-worn cameras, a measure which Mr Yousaf committed to in his Programme for Government for 2024-25, the First Minister said their roll out is still planned.

Humza Yousaf told MSPs the budget for Police Scotland had been increased by £80 million this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He told MSPs: “The facts remain that the Scottish Government has not only increased the budget for Police Scotland, the plans are to roll out our national body-worn video cameras for our police officers.”

The First Minister said this is despite Westminster cutting the Scottish Government’s capital budget by more than 6.5%

Defending his party’s record on policing, Mr Yousaf went on: “The Scottish Government has increased Police Scotland’s budget by £80 million this year. Fact.

“We have more police officers per head in Scotland than England. Fact.

“When we look at recorded crime levels, they are at one of the lowest in Scotland for almost 50 years. Fact.

“In fact, recorded crime has fallen by 42% since the SNP came into power. That is a fact.

“So when it comes to looking at whether Scotland is safer under the SNP, there is simply no denying Scotland is undoubtedly safer under this SNP Government, that is a fact.”