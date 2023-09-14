Minister’s cockapoo wins Westminster Dog of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister’s cockapoo wins Westminster Dog of the Year

By Press Association
Mims Davies wins first place with TJ at the Westminster Dog of the Year competition (Michael Leckie/PA)
Mims Davies wins first place with TJ at the Westminster Dog of the Year competition (Michael Leckie/PA)

The cockapoo of work and pensions minister Mims Davies has clinched the title of Westminster Dog of the Year and will celebrate his victory by attending ministerial meetings.

TJ, 10, proved age is no barrier to excellence as he confidently pranced through the annual competition, held in London’s picturesque Victoria Tower Gardens.

Organised jointly by Dogs Trust and The Kennel Club, Westminster Dog of the Year has been running since 1992 and is an opportunity for MPs to highlight the role dogs play in society.

This year’s theme was responsible ownership and the MPs involved had campaigned hard, canvassing for votes from the public before presenting their dogs’ heroic deeds and acts of devotion to a panel of judges.

Cocker spaniel Cadi of Labour MP Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North) came second, followed by Labrador Bertie of Tory MP James Daly (Bury North).

After receiving the award, Ms Davies told the PA news agency she would like greater flexibility in allowing TJ to accompany her to Westminster.

She said: “I definitely would love to have more dispensation to bring him to Parliament.

“Many employers are dog friendly and that’s brilliant because the more you can support responsible dog ownership, which is what today’s all about, the happier families and dogs are.”

Asked how she and TJ will celebrate, she said: “I am taking him to ministerial meetings. But he has got a sofa I never get the chance to sit on and he is going to be allowed to do that. He comes to the constituency regularly; he is there on Friday. He calms people down, he supports us.

From left: James Daly wins third place with Bertie, Mims Davies wins first place with TJ and Anna McMorrin wins second place with Cadi
From left: James Daly wins third place with Bertie, Mims Davies wins first place with TJ and Anna McMorrin wins second place with Cadi (Michael Leckie/PA)

“And, in fact, we have now got a puppy. My chief of staff has got a parson terrier, which we now have in the office, as well. They are taking over.

“We are a dog-friendly office.”

The minister’s sentiment – that pets can thrive alongside their owners in professional settings – was echoed by Labour’s Rosie Duffield, whose dog Paco won the Sir David Amess Pawblic Vote award, an accolade in memory of the late Tory MP.

The Canterbury MP told PA: “It’s really bad for dogs to be left on their own, particularly if they have been with people constantly. It can lead to anxiety issues.”

On making Westminster more dog friendly, she said: “You have got to make sure MPs don’t just dump their dogs on their staff, so we would have to have a proper scheme in place, but I think it might encourage more people to come in and meet their MP, actually.”

Westminster Dog of the Year 2023
Rosie Duffield competes with Paco (Michael Leckie/PA)

Tory MP Richard Bacon (South Norfolk), who entered his cockapoo Beaufort in the competition, said: “I think, not just at the Palace of Westminster but in the workplace generally, it ought to be much more normal to be able to bring your dog in.

“Obviously dogs have to be kept under control but they enliven the workplace. They make people nicer to each other.”