Diplomats owe £150m in congestion charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Diplomats owe £150m in congestion charges

By Press Association
Diplomats owe millions in unpaid congestion charges (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Diplomats owe millions in unpaid congestion charges (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Foreign diplomats in London owe nearly £150 million in congestion charge debt, ministers have said.

It comes as new figures given to MPs showed that 15 serious and significant offences, including sexual assault and drunk-driving, were allegedly committed by diplomats or those entitled to diplomatic immunity between 2019-2022.

The new details came in two written ministerial statements published by junior foreign minister David Rutley.

The figures for alleged offences include the case of US citizen Anne Sacoolas, who hit 19-year-old Harry Dunn with her car outside a military base in Northamptonshire in 2019.

She had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf and was able to return to the US after Harry died, but was later convicted of causing his death in a UK court.

One diplomat or dependent from Saudi Arabia faced a historical allegation of modern slavery in 2019, while one from the US and one from Iraq faced allegations of sexual assault.

Among other alleged offences were fraud by abuse of position, cruelty to a child and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mr Rutley also said that the congestion charge debt owed by foreign embassies in London continues to grow, now totalling more than £145 million.

Since the introduction of London’s congestion charge in 2003, diplomats have claimed that it is a tax – making them exempt from paying it.

“We consider that there are no legal grounds to exempt diplomatic missions and international organisations from the London congestion charge, which is comparable to a parking fee or toll charge they are required to pay,” Mr Rutley said.

As of December 2022 the US embassy owes the largest debt, more than £14 million.

It is followed by the Japanese embassy, which has racked up more than £10 million in unpaid charges.

The Office for the High Commissioner for India owes £8.5 million, while the Chinese embassy owes nearly £8 million.

The Russian embassy owes just under £6 million.