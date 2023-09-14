Harvie hits out at ‘culture wars’ in climate change debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvie hits out at ‘culture wars’ in climate change debate

By Press Association
Patrick Harvie is said to have made a positive case for net-zero emission heating (Alamy/PA)
Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie has condemned the “culture wars” being created around the issue of climate change.

The Scottish Greens co-leader addressed the Scottish Renewables Heat Summit on Thursday, setting out a positive case for net-zero emission heating in meeting key climate targets.

Plans under the new building heat standard could see all new homes seeking a building warrant need to commit to installing zero direct emissions heating from the outset from April, if approved by the Scottish Parliament.

A wider target has been set to see all buildings use net-zero emissions heating by no later than 2045.

Zero carbon buildings minister Mr Harvie also used his speech to take aim at the “incredibly troubling” dialogue that emerges on the topic, with environmentalists often called “eco-zealots”.

He added: “At a time when we are more aware of this planetary emergency that ever before, better-informed that ever before about the impacts that are already hitting hard, we have to acknowledge that right at the same time, we see a resurgence of climate denial, climate delay, and political opportunistic backlash against climate action.

Patrick Harvie
Patrick Harvie claimed there has been a ‘resurgence of climate denial, climate delay’ in recent months (PA)

“Over the last 12 months, we have seen the climate crisis be deliberately dragged into the front line of what people often call ‘culture wars’.”

He also took aim at the UK Government’s decision to use powers in the Internal Market Act to block Scotland’s deposit return scheme.

The scheme, which would have placed a 20p refundable deposit on drinks in a single-use container, was supposed to come into effect on August 16, but was then pushed back to March 2024.

However, it is now delayed until October 2025 at the earliest after the UK Government refused to allow the Scottish Government to include glass in its scheme, in line with upcoming Westminster legislation.

Mr Harvie alluded to Scotland being held back by the decision, telling the conference: “Some people might even tell us that we should wait for the UK Government to lead the way, that Scotland shouldn’t aim to go any faster or do anything different.

“We have heard this before. Only a few months ago the UK Government used its powers under the Internal Market Act to fatally undermine Scotland’s plans for a deposit return scheme, saying that Scotland must align with a UK scheme that doesn’t even exist yet and with each passing week seems further away in UK ministers’ plans.”

He added Scotland “must continue to lead the way” using the powers it does have.