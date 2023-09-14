Stephen Hammond joins exodus of Tory MPs quitting at next election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Stephen Hammond joins exodus of Tory MPs quitting at next election

By Press Association
Conservative MP Stephen Hammond has told his local party association he will not seek nomination at the next election (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Conservative MP Stephen Hammond has told his local party association he will not seek nomination at the next election

Stephen Hammond has become the latest MP to confirm they will call it quits at the next election.

The Wimbledon MP and former minister will join a Conservative exodus, with more than 40 announcing that they will not defend their seat in an election that is likely to take place next year.

In a letter to his local party association on Thursday, Mr Hammond said he would “not seek the nomination” as the Tory candidate following what he called an “incredibly tough decision”.

He said: “It has not been easy for me to make this decision and, despite the national picture, I do believe we can win locally.

“However, this is the right decision for Sally (his wife) and me.

“In recent years we have both been stretched by increased caring responsibilities for our elderly parents and this is unlikely to change in the coming years.”

He said it had been the “privilege of my life” to represent Wimbledon in Westminster for the past 18 years.

The 61-year-old was first elected to Parliament in 2005 and was promoted to the government front benches in 2012, being handed a junior transport role by David Cameron during the coalition years before losing his position in a reshuffle two years later.

During the Brexit years, he was twice punished for rebelling against Tory governments.

Stephen Hammond was one of 21 Brexit rebels stripped of the Tory whip by former prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Former prime minister Theresa May sacked him as vice-chairman of the party in 2017 after he voted in favour of a so-called “meaningful vote” on her Withdrawal Agreement.

In September 2019, he was one of 21 MPs stripped of the Tory Party whip by then-prime minister Boris Johnson after they backed a plan to take control of the Commons timetable to pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

He and nine others later had the whip restored following talks with Mr Johnson a month later.

Mr Hammond made an appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, asking Rishi Sunak whether he would consider convening a dementia medicines taskforce to review progress on a new diagnostic test and drug treatment.

With Mr Sunak’s Tories well behind in the polls, a host of senior party MPs have chosen not to fight for another term.

Former defence secretary Ben Wallace and former cabinet ministers Dominic Raab, George Eustice, Matt Hancock and Sajid Javid have all called time on their Commons careers.