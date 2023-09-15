Child Q strip-search ‘unacceptable’ says policing minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Child Q strip-search ‘unacceptable’ says policing minister

By Press Association
Four officers will face disciplinary proceedings over the party they played in an incident where a 15-year-old schoolgirl was strip-searched (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The strip-searching of a 15-year-old schoolgirl wrongly accused of possessing cannabis was “unacceptable”, the policing minister has said, after a watchdog announced disciplinary proceedings against four officers.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said on Thursday that three Metropolitan Police officers will face a misconduct hearing, while a fourth will have a lesser misconduct meeting, over the treatment of Child Q.

The girl, who is black, was strip-searched while on her period with no appropriate adult present, at a school in Hackney, east London in December 2020, after being accused of carrying drugs.

No drugs were found in her bags or outer clothing, and she was then strip-searched by two female officers with two male officers standing outside. Again, no drugs were found.

Policing minister Chris Philp said in the case of police officers “whose conduct doesn’t come up to the required standard”, that should be looked at “and, if appropriate, they get removed”.

But he said people should not “pre-judge” the investigation.

He also argued against an outright ban of strip-searches of children, saying this could “incentivise drug dealers to use young people to conceal drugs in intimate body cavities knowing they couldn’t be searched”.

The three officers accused of gross misconduct in the case of Child Q face allegations that the decision to carry out the search was inappropriate, the child was discriminated against because of her race and sex, there was no appropriate adult present and the officers did not get authorisation from a supervisor.

If gross misconduct is proved, the officers could be sacked.

The fourth officer will have a disciplinary meeting over the fact that no appropriate adult was present.

The IOPC is calling for police intimate search powers to be reviewed (Nick Ansell/PA)
Mr Philp told Sky News on Friday: “I think behaviour like that, you’ve just described the incident of Child Q, of course, is unacceptable.

“We can’t have people being treated in the way that the Child Q was. It’s critical that where there are officers serving, in the Met or anywhere else, whose conduct doesn’t come up to the required standard, it’s right that that gets looked at properly, and if appropriate they get removed.”

He told LBC radio that while it is “right that this gets properly investigated”, people “shouldn’t pre-judge the investigation”.

Met bosses have been told by the IOPC that they should consider writing formal letters of apology to Child Q and her mother.

The IOPC is calling for police intimate search powers to be reviewed, calling on the Home Office and policing bodies to better safeguard children and make sure that officers understand the importance of having an appropriate adult present.

Asked whether it is ever acceptable to strip-search a child, Mr Philp told LBC: “In limited circumstances I’m afraid it is, because sometimes, like drugs in particular, can be concealed in intimate body cavities, which doesn’t, I’m afraid – I know it’s not very edifying, but it does require a strip-search on occasion.”