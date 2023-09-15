What is green steel and why are there potential job losses at Tata?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

What is green steel and why are there potential job losses at Tata?

By Press Association
The Port Talbot plant could see up to 3,000 job losses if it switches from producing virgin to recycled steel (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Government has announced a support package worth £500 million to Tata Steel that would see its coal-fired blast furnace in Port Talbot replaced in a move towards producing more green steel.

However, the company cautioned that the plans will lead to consultations over a “deep potential restructuring” and as many as 3,000 workers are set to lose their jobs.

Ministers have said the support package would prevent even more job losses while energy analysts have said other decarbonisation routes are available that would be less impactful on workers.

The PA news agency looks into the details of how and why the Government is decarbonising steel and whether job losses are necessary.

Port Talbot plant
The plant currently employs around 4,000 people and is looking to replace its coal-fired blast furnace (Ben Birchall/PA)

– What is green steel?

Steel that is produced with power generated renewably. Currently, virgin steel is made using coal-fired blast furnaces which is a significant contributor of greenhouse gases.

There are four coal furnaces in the UK, two of which are owned by Tata, which make the steel industry responsible for 14.2% of the total manufacturing emissions in the UK and 95% of emissions from the UK’s steel sector.

– How can the steel industry decarbonise?

Producing virgin steel by using green hydrogen – which is made using renewable electricity – or producing recycled steel using an electric arc furnace would remove many of the current greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon capture and storage is another option whereby CO2 would be caught at the factory before entering the atmosphere and stored underground.

– Why are there job losses?

The proposed agreement would see the Port Talbot plant change from producing virgin steel to recycled steel, which requires less workers.

Energy analysts said the upfront costs of changing to recycling rather than investing in hydrogen-powered virgin steel are cheaper.

Tata Steel’s plant does not earn enough to pay for decarbonising on its own and needs support from the Government, who have said the plant has been running at a loss for years.

– Why is the industry decarbonising?

To reduce the amount of greenhouse gases pumped into the atmosphere and stop the Earth heating up which would help to maintain a safe climate.

It is also a legal requirement to decarbonise under the Government’s net zero plan as well as in keeping with its international obligations under the Paris Agreement.

The Climate Change Committee has suggested the Government “set targets for ore-based steelmaking to reach near-zero emissions by 2035”.

All four coal furnaces are approaching the end of their lifespan and must be replaced. The Government said replacing all coal furnaces would reduce the UK’s carbon emissions by around 1.5%.

– How are other countries decarbonising steel?

There are are currently 38 green steel projects in progress across the EU, nine of which are in Germany.

No country is yet producing steel using green hydrogen though Germany has one plant using blue hydrogen, meaning the gas is made from fossil fuels.

The UK has one project in the pipeline on the Humber which would use blue hydrogen.

– Why produce virgin steel?

Aside from retaining more jobs, energy analysts say the Port Talbot plant should be converted to green hydrogen-produced virgin steel because there is a growing demand for it in cars, construction and other industries central to the modern economy.

In the drive to net zero, manufacturers are increasingly wanting to source materials produced without carbon emissions.

Switching away from fossil fuels could also lower production costs by untying from increasingly volatile international markets, energy experts said.