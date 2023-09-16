Ukraine, AI and sustainable development to top UK agenda at UN gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ukraine, AI and sustainable development to top UK agenda at UN gathering

By Press Association
The UK delegation will travel to New York for the UN General Assembly this week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The UK delegation will travel to New York for the UN General Assembly this week (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The world must recommit to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals if the ambitious targets are to be met, UK ministers and diplomats will urge at a UN summit next week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of snubbing the gathering in New York, blaming diary pressures for his absence and instead sending a team headed by his deputy Oliver Dowden.

He is not the only world leader expected to miss the summit, which is set to see discussions on the war in Ukraine, artificial intelligence and the threat of climate change.

French President Emmanuel Macron is not expected to attend, while neither is China’s Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The UN gathering comes only weeks after world leaders met at the G20.

The Deputy Prime Minister will be joined in New York by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who arrives on Sunday and will hold talks with his US and French counterparts among others during the trip.

While there the UK delegation is expected to focus on stressing the importance of a “functioning” multilateral system, with calls too for a renewed effort to meet the UN’s sustainable development goals by 2030.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine will also be on the agenda, with Mr Dowden – a close ally of the Prime Minister – set to attend UN Security Council sessions during the week.

He will also use an address to the general assembly on Friday to call for countries to co-operate on new technology such as AI, with meetings also due to be held with top tech companies during the American visit.

Murdoch annual party
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will lead the UK delegation (Victoria Jones/PA)

It comes as the UK prepares to host an AI summit in November, with Mr Sunak keen to establish a key role for Britain in harnessing and regulating the technology.

Mr Dowden said: “The UK has always worked closely with the UN to create a safer, healthier and more prosperous world.

“I look forward to using this year to discuss the challenges and opportunities of AI, so that the benefits of this revolutionary technology are felt fairly across the world, and how Britain can be at the forefront of that effort.

“Alongside this we’ll be announcing new support to tackle climate change, boost global economic growth and prevent future pandemics.

“But the principles of the UN are being challenged by Russia’s appalling actions in Ukraine: deliberately attacking and terrorising civilians and seeking to hold the world to ransom by blocking vital food supplies.”

Mr Dowden said he would be “challenging” Russia over the war.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was at the G20 summit in India earlier this month (Dan Kitwood/PA)

The Foreign Secretary will also stress the need to ensure that international support for Kyiv remains strong, as the war drags on.

Mr Cleverly said: “Only a functioning multilateral system can address the complex and interconnected global challenges we are facing.

“But our system is under strain, particularly from intensifying geopolitical rivalry. The sustainable development goals are seriously off-track, and we need to come together to recommit and accelerate their delivery by 2030.”

He added: “Putin is counting on the misguided assumption that he can outlast international support for Ukraine.

“We will not be deterred. It is in all our interests to ensure that Russia is defeated and evicted from Ukraine’s sovereign territory as quickly as possible.”