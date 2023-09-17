Tory claims Labour will join EU migrant quota scheme ‘garbage’ – Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory claims Labour will join EU migrant quota scheme ‘garbage’ – Starmer

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called Conservative claims ‘complete nonsense’ (PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has said it is “complete garbage” to suggest Labour planned to join an EU-wide migrant quota scheme as part of efforts to tackle small boats crossings in the Channel.

It comes in a week that saw Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman accuse Labour of planning to let the UK become a “dumping ground” for 100,000 migrants from the EU each year.

The political row emerged after the Labour leader indicated he could be prepared to do a deal with Brussels which would involve the UK taking a quota of asylum seekers who arrive in the bloc in exchange for the ability to return people who cross the English Channel.

That indication came during a week that saw Sir Keir travel to The Hague, in the Netherlands, for talks with the EU’s Europol law enforcement agency.

Labour has proposed speeding up data and intelligence sharing with Europe as part of a new post-Brexit security pact and strengthening powers to restrict the movement of those suspected of organised immigration crime.

But the Tories seized on any suggestion that he would be prepared to negotiate with Brussels on the possibility of accepting a migrant quota as part of an EU deal.

Speaking to Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Sir Keir called Conservative claims “complete nonsense”.

“Let me be absolutely crystal clear about this, because the Government has been pumping out complete garbage this week in terms of the numbers that they are suggesting.

“There is obviously an EU quota system for EU members. Well, it’s obvious we are not an EU member.

“We will not be part of that. We are not an EU member. This is why what the Government’s saying, it’s been complete garbage.

“And even that scheme within the EU is not working.

Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer travelled to The Hague for talks with the EU’s Europol law enforcement agency (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“I’ve been discussing that with EU leaders up here. That scheme itself isn’t really working very well. So the idea that we’re going to join the EU scheme on quotas is complete nonsense. We’re not an EU member and that wasn’t what I was talking about.”

In the same interview, Sir Keir also faced questions about whether he could guarantee the tax burden – currently the largest since the Second World War – would not be higher under Labour.

The Labour leader, alongside shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, have sought to stress the party’s plans for fiscal prudence in recent months amid a difficult economic landscape.

“I want it to come down for working people.

He said he was also “absolutely focused on growing the economy”.

“If the economy in the last 13 years had grown at the same rate as the last Labour government, we’d have tens of billions of pounds to spend on our public services without raising a penny more in tax. And that’s where I want that laser focus,” he said.

He also brushed off Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt’s Barbie-based jibe that like Beach Ken Sir Keir has “zero balls”.

““I just think when a government has completely run out of energy and ideas and the ability to shape or change anything, they go down this rabbit hole of ridiculous insults. It’s water off a duck’s back to me,” he said.