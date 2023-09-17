Schools unions back new initiative to tackle teacher workload

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools unions back new initiative to tackle teacher workload

By Press Association
The Government has announced a new taskforce to help reduce the workload on teachers (PA)
Trade unions have welcomed the creation of a new Government taskforce aimed at easing the workload on under-pressure teachers.

The move comes amid long-standing concerns about teacher recruitment and retention, with ministers ultimately hoping to cut working hours for teachers and school leaders by five hours a week over the next three years.

The launch of the 14-member taskforce comes only months after teaching staff in England accepted a 6.5% pay rise, bringing an end to walkouts.

Members of the new body include representatives from the four main teaching unions, as well as teachers, academics and experts.

The first meeting will take place later this week.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: “We’ve seen rising schools standards over the last decade and that wouldn’t be possible without the work of great teachers.

“We do, however, continue to hear the concerns of teachers and school leaders about workload, which is why we want to build on the past successes in reducing workloads and continue to remove additional burdens, so that teachers can focus on what they do best: teach.”

The Department for Education said that school leaders would also receive support to implement more flexible working practices.

Trade unions welcomed the new taskforce, but said the Government needed to be willing to follow through.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said his union was glad to be represented on the taskforce.

He added: “However, we remain sceptical about whether there is the will in government to take some of the steps that are required to produce systemic change.

“High levels of workload are driven by the underfunding of the education system, which leaves teachers and leaders doing more work with fewer resources, and an accountability system of inspections and performance tables which is excessive and punitive.

“In order to genuinely tackle workload there will need to be some readiness on the part of the Government to accept and take action to address these problems.”

He said it was impossible to “continue with a situation in which recruitment targets for trainee teachers are constantly missed and where many of the people who join the profession then leave early in their careers”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: “Our dispute with government this year was about more than money. It was also about intolerable workload and inspection pressures.”

He said the taskforce was an “important step”, but that it needed to result in “tangible change”.