Officials ‘raised concerns with Buckingham Palace’ about Boris Johnson’s conduct

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Officials ‘raised concerns with Buckingham Palace’ about Boris Johnson’s conduct

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II welcoming the newly-elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)
Queen Elizabeth II welcoming the newly-elected leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson during an audience in Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

Senior officials wanted Queen Elizabeth II to raise concerns about Boris Johnson’s mid-pandemic conduct in office during their private conversations, according to a documentary.

The Government figures held a number of phone calls and communications with Buckingham Palace about the prospect, the BBC report says.

The claims are featured in the second episode of the Laura Kuenssberg: State Of Chaos series, exploring the turmoil in Westminster between 2016 and 2022.

Boris Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Tackling coronavirus in May 2020, significant tensions were spilling over between Mr Johnson’s political team and the Civil Service.

Sources told the documentary that senior officials expressed their fears about the then prime minister’s conduct to the palace.

The officials reportedly hoped the then Queen would raise her concerns with Mr Johnson during their private audiences.

One source claimed Mr Johnson “had to be reminded of the constitution”.

Dominic Cummings, who served as his top adviser, and the then Civil Service chief Sir, now Lord, Mark Sedwill, clashed more than once.

Helen MacNamara, a former deputy cabinet secretary, declined to discuss the calls but said they had been “systematically in real trouble” during the period.

After Mr Johnson was treated in hospital for Covid-19, she said there was “extreme” talk in his political team about the failings of Whitehall.

She said they were taking a “kind of smash everything up, shut it all down, start again” attitude.

Mr Johnson had already caused trouble with the palace when in 2019 he suspended the Commons for five weeks ahead of the Brexit deadline.

His advice to “prorogue” Parliament to the then Queen was found to have been unlawful by the Supreme Court.

Buckingham Palace and Downing Street have been asked to comment.