Right that Scotland helps countries worst hit by climate crisis – McAllan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Right that Scotland helps countries worst hit by climate crisis – McAllan

By Press Association
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said she has been to New York Climate Week herself (Jane Barlow/PA)
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said she has been to New York Climate Week herself (Jane Barlow/PA)

Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan has said it is right that the Scottish Government offers financial support to the countries worst affected by the climate crisis.

She spoke as First Minister Humza Yousaf visited New York on Monday for the Climate Week summit.

Ms McAllan said his trip is necessary as there is a need for international leadership on climate change.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland radio programme, she said: “The need for climate leadership has never been more stark.

“There’s a huge amount of interest in what Scotland can contribute globally, not least because of our domestic efforts with some of the world’s most stretching legislation.”

Asked why Mr Yousaf has to attend in person, she said: “Most of our days are now balanced between doing our work for Scotland online and doing it in person.

“I myself have been to New York Climate Week, representing the country.

“I understand the argument about reducing travel – it’s something we bear in mind.

“When it comes to the transformation that the climate emergency demands of us, it is very important to be having discussions in person and to be doing those negotiations both formally and informally.”

Climate Week NYC
First Minister Humza Yousaf will deliver a speech at the Climate Week summit in New York (Robert Perry/PA)

Mr Yousaf will use his speech in New York to call on other governments and cross-sector organisations to mobilise loss and damage funding for those who have already felt the worst impacts of climate change.

In August, the Scottish Government’s climate justice fund pledged £24 million to aid agencies working in Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

Asked why this international work is being funded, Ms McAllan said Scotland and other nations in the global north have benefited from industry which damaged the climate, creating a “moral obligation” to help.

She said: “It is right that we do everything we can to support the nations who have done virtually nothing to contribute to the problem but who are on the first and worst receiving end of it.”