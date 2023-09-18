Teachers told to work to rule as union urges action on ‘excessive workloads’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teachers told to work to rule as union urges action on ‘excessive workloads’

By Press Association
The NASUWT has instructed its members to take action short of a strike over what it said was teachers’ ‘excessive’ workloads (PA)
Thousands of teachers in England have been urged to work to rule as their union calls for action to tackle “excessive” workloads.

The NASUWT union has instructed its members in schools and colleges to take action short of a strike, including refusing to carry out extracurricular activities, midday supervision and work during lunch breaks.

The union had previously indicated it could take action short of a strike in the autumn even after a majority of 18,000 members who responded to its survey said they would accept a 6.5% pay rise for teachers and school leaders in England in July.

They said at the time only 18.4% of those members who responded felt the commitments made by the Government to tackle workloads and working hours were sufficient.

Teachers represented by the NASUWT had, earlier in July before the Government made the pay offer, voted for industrial action in a ballot which passed the 50% turnout required by law.

The NASUWT, which has more than 300,000 members across the UK, said its National Action Committee had instructed members in England to limit their working time by working to rule from Monday.

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) (Yui Mok/PA)
Members have also been told to refuse to work on weekends or bank holidays, carry out other tasks during planning, preparation and assessment (PPA) time and take part in mock inspections.

NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: “We can no longer allow teachers to be overworked and exhausted by the demands of the job.

“The Government needs to take more urgent action on workload and working hours which are the key drivers leading to teachers and headteachers leaving the profession prematurely.

“Our action will ensure that teachers and headteachers can focus their time on teaching and learning whilst bringing immediate downward pressure on workload and working hours.

“The Government has accepted that excessive workload is a problem that must be tackled.

“But, the reality is that teachers in England are working some of the longest hours anywhere in the OECD and this is simply no longer acceptable or sustainable.

“We need to see greater urgency from the Government and more investment to tackle the workload crisis in schools and colleges.

“The industrial action beginning today will mean that for the first time in a decade specific measures and protections are being put into place to tackle excessive workload and working hours and to ensure teachers’ health, safety and welfare.”