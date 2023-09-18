Existing American XL bully dogs will be ‘safely managed’ under ban plan – No 10

Restrictions will be placed on American XL bully dogs to “safely manage” them once a ban on the breed comes into force.

Owners of American XL bullies will not face a cull of their pets after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to ban the breed following a spate of dog attacks.

But Downing Street said measures will be put in place to cover the “existing population” of the dogs in response to concerns that they will still be allowed on the streets once a ban on new owners comes in.

Existing owners could face a requirement to neuter their dogs and muzzle them in public, the Government’s chief vet has suggested.

It’s clear the American XL Bully dog is a danger to our communities. I’ve ordered urgent work to define and ban this breed so we can end these violent attacks and keep people safe. pic.twitter.com/Qlxwme2UPQ — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 15, 2023

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We will need to safely manage the existing population of these dogs. Exactly what that looks like will be a topic for the consultation.

“And there will need to be some sort of transition period.”

The first step of the move to ban American XL bullies will take place this week, with police, vets and other experts helping to define the breed.

Then the consultation will take place on the ban, which will come in by the end of 2023.

The Chief Veterinary Officer indicated on Saturday that there will be an “amnesty” approach, echoing the way the ban on pit bull terriers under the Dangerous Dogs Act was introduced in the 1990s.

Professor Christine Middlemiss said owners will need to register their American XL bully, with the dog required to be neutered and muzzled and on a lead when in public.

They will also need to be insured.

She stressed that anyone complying with the new restrictions will be able to keep their dog.