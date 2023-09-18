British-born environmentalist freed in Iran-US prisoner exchange

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

British-born environmentalist freed in Iran-US prisoner exchange

By Press Association
Roxanne Tahbaz has campaigned for the release of her father, Morad Tahbaz, from Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Roxanne Tahbaz has campaigned for the release of her father, Morad Tahbaz, from Iran (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A British-born environmentalist who was jailed in Iran has been freed as part of a prisoner exchange brokered between the US and Tehran.

Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, was one of five US detainees who flew out of the Iranian capital and into Doha, Qatar, on Monday as part of the deal.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “extremely pleased” that Mr Tahbaz’s “terrible ordeal is finally over”, Downing Street said.

Iran sought the release of five prisoners in the US in return. No 10 said the UK did not play a role in the negotiations.

Mr Sunak’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is extremely pleased that Morad Tahbaz’s terrible ordeal is finally over and that he will be reunited with his loved ones.

“By seeking to use foreign nationals as bargaining chips, the regime’s leaders are fatally undermining Iran’s credibility on the world stage. They must stop using foreign nationals for political bargaining.”

Along with Mr Tahbaz, those freed from Iran included Siamak Namazi and Emad Sharghi. US officials have declined to identify the other two prisoners.

The complex Qatar-brokered agreement included the unfreezing of some 6 billion US dollars (£4.8 billion) of Iranian money that was blocked in South Korea after US sanctions on Iran were strengthened in 2018.

The American prisoners were reportedly recently moved to house arrest at a hotel in Tehran as part of the deal before their release.

Mr Tahbaz was previously held at the notorious Evin prison.

The prominent conservationist and board member of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation was arrested during a crackdown on environmental activists in January 2018.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with his colleagues on vague charges of spying for the US and undermining Iran’s security.

His wife was also placed under a travel ban by the Iranian authorities.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe detained
Morad Tahbaz’s daughter Roxanne with Richard Ratcliffe and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at a press conference following Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s release from detention in Iran in March 2022 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Mr Tahbaz was freed from prison on furlough on the day in March last year that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and British-Iranian dual national Anoosheh Ashoori were freed and allowed to return to the UK, but he was returned to custody after just two days.

He was allowed medical care on another temporary furlough with his family in Tehran last July on the condition that he wore an ankle bracelet.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband said it was “very hard” to see Mr Tahbaz “left behind” in 2022 and that his family would be feeling “a mixture of trepidation and real hope and fear” before his plane took off.

Richard Ratcliffe told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “When you go through that experience, you certainly believe anything bad could happen at the last minute.”

Tensions between the West and Iran remain high over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Amnesty International called on the UK Government to “drastically upgrade its procedures” to prevent more “unnecessary heartbreak” like the case of Mr Tahbaz.

The human rights organisation said it is “delighted” for Mr Tahbaz and his family but criticised officials for being “uninformative” and “too passive” over the arbitrary detention of British nationals overseas.

Downing Street said it was not involved in negotiations between the US and Iran and that it is important “not to jump to conclusions” about the process.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the State Department had worked “tirelessly” to bring the US citizens home and “will not rest until we have brought home every wrongfully detained American”.

He added: “We continue to work with like-minded countries to deter future hostage-taking and hold Iran and other regimes accountable for such actions, including through actions we are taking today.

“US citizens should not travel to Iran for any reason, and I call on any US citizens in Iran to depart immediately.”