Wrongly convicted Horizon scandal postmasters offered £600,000 to settle claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Wrongly convicted Horizon scandal postmasters offered £600,000 to settle claims

By Press Association
The Post Office began installing Horizon accounting software in the late 1990s (PA)
The Post Office began installing Horizon accounting software in the late 1990s (PA)

Postmasters wrongfully convicted in the Horizon IT scandal will be offered £600,000 to settle their claims, the Government has announced.

Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said those affected had suffered “for too long” and so should be able to settle their claims “swiftly if they wish”.

The offer will be optional, the Government said, with those affected able to continue with the current compensation process if they choose.

The Horizon scandal, which has been described as the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history, saw more than 700 Post Office branch managers handed criminal convictions after faulty Fujitsu accounting software made it appear as though money was missing.

The Government said 86 convictions have been overturned and £21 million has been paid in compensation.

Postmasters who have already received initial compensation payments or have reached a settlement with the Post Office of less than £600,000 will be paid the difference, the Government said.

Making a statement in the Commons, Mr Hollinrake said: “The Government has decided that postmasters who have their convictions on the basis of Horizon evidence overturned should have the opportunity up front to accept an offer of a fixed sum in full and final settlement of their claim.

“The sum will be £600,000. It is not up to £600,000, it is £600,000. There will be no requirement for evidence to support the claim other than being able to demonstrate that the individual has an overturned conviction.”

He said the figure was arrived at by looking at existing claims that have been processed and applying a “generous uplift to that”.

He said: “This payment will be made net of any sums already received, such as interim payments and partial settlements to settle a claim fully.

“Any postmaster who does not want to accept this offer can of course continue with the existing process. It will therefore be completely optional to accept the offer.”

He added: “We hope that the change that I am announcing today will provide more reassurance and quicker compensation to those postmasters who prefer this option over going through the full assessment process.”

The minister acknowledged “some details will need to be worked through”, including how long the upfront offer remains open.

But he said the Government wants to make sure it “gets this right” and does not want to delay informing postmasters that there would be an “optional, quick and straightforward route to settlement”.

The Government said it would continue to fund the legal costs of the postmasters to ensure they receive independent advice before making a decision.

Mr Hollinrake told the Commons: “Postmasters who have been wrongfully convicted have some of the most severe circumstances, having lost clean records and in some cases their liberty, and suffered significant financial losses and an overwhelming impact on their lives.

“The Government recognises that these postmasters have suffered gravely in relation to the Horizon scandal, and for too long, so should be able to settle their claims swiftly if they wish.”

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, of Hudgell Solicitors, who represents 70 former subpostmasters who are seeking compensation from the Post Office after having convictions relating to the scandal overturned, said in many cases the offer is “nowhere near enough”.

He said: “We welcome any announcement that is in our clients’ best interests.

“Having spent many months negotiating with the Post Office and the Government as to what would represent fair and full compensation for former subpostmasters who have had convictions overturned, we are somewhat surprised by this sudden announcement.

“I expect the reaction of many of our clients will be that this move is another example of the Post Office trying to control the narrative here.

“The Government has said these offers are optional, but my fear is that, due to the delays we have already faced, and the particular circumstances many subpostmasters face, some may feel pressured to accept this offer even though their claims are worth much more.

“In isolation £600,000 may sound like a lot of money, and it is, but in many cases it is nowhere near enough to represent what has been lost over the last two decades.”

Starting in the late 1990s, the Post Office began installing Horizon accounting software, but faults in the software led to shortfalls in branches’ accounts.

The Post Office demanded subpostmasters cover the shortfalls and, in many cases, wrongfully prosecuted them between 1999 and 2015 for false accounting or theft.

An independent inquiry is ongoing.

The Overturned Convictions process, Horizon Shortfall Scheme and Group Litigation Order have in total paid more than £120 million to 2,600 individuals affected by the Horizon scandal, the Government said.

The Post Office said it welcomed the announcement but also said the offer is not expected to be appropriate in every case.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said: “Post Office is making good progress to pay compensation to those affected as quickly as possible and therefore welcomes the news that Government has found a way to provide the option of concluding settlements through their upfront offer.

“This will be an entirely voluntary choice and so claimants should obtain specific advice from their independent legal and professional representatives in considering whether it is suitable in their individual case.”