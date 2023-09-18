Lib Dems to lead debate calling for council tax hike proposals to be scrapped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Lib Dems to lead debate calling for council tax hike proposals to be scrapped

By Press Association
Council tax bills could increase for more than 700,000 Scots under new proposals (Joe Giddens/PA)
Council tax bills could increase for more than 700,000 Scots under new proposals (Joe Giddens/PA)

A Holyrood debate will urge ministers to scrap plans which could see council tax hikes of up to 22.5% in some households.

Scottish Liberal Democrat economy spokesman Willie Rennie is set to condemn the proposed sliding scale increases of 7.5% to 22.5% for properties on tax band E or higher.

It comes as a consultation by the Scottish Government and Cosla – the local council governing body – on the plans concludes on Wednesday.

Analysis by the Liberal Democrats suggests 28% of households are set for an additional tax increase on top of any yearly increases, with 715,312 families seeing a hike ranging from £124 to £835, if the plans go ahead.

Employment report
Willie Rennie has called on any council tax increases to be stopped (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

The rate of the increase could depend on the higher tax band, with those in band E seeing the lowest increases of between £124 to £150.

It is thought that 354,197 households could be affected.

Meanwhile, 14,032 households in the highest H band could see increases of around £694 and £835.

The proposals could raise more than £170 million for local authorities, if passed, it is understood.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s debate, Mr Rennie said the Scottish Government’s initial plans to abolish council tax with a fairer system has been abandoned in favour of increases.

He said: “It’s 16 years since the SNP solemnly promised in their manifesto to abolish and replace council tax.

“But after 16 years of consultations, working groups, of cross-party talks, think tanks and rhetoric, the SNP government have transformed from reformers to defenders of the unfair, discredited council tax.

“Now they are hiking it with the biggest rises ever, in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“These tax hikes must be scrapped. The Government should instead back Scottish Liberal Democrat plans that would deliver the power surge which councils need and end the underfunding of local government once and for all.”

Public finance minister Tom Arthur said: “These potential changes to council tax would only affect around a quarter of properties and, even after they are taken into account, average council tax in Scotland would still be less than anywhere else in the UK.

“Many people are struggling with their finances and our council tax reduction scheme is there to ensure nobody has to pay a council tax bill they cannot be expected to afford, regardless of what band they are in.

“I would encourage anyone who has views on these proposals to complete our consultation before it closes on Wednesday, to help us determine if they should be taken forward.”