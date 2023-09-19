UK to host Global Investment Summit in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK to host Global Investment Summit in November

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak has confirmed the UK will host the summit in November (PA)
The UK will host a global summit aimed at attracting fresh investment to revive the country’s struggling economy in November, following an apparent delay.

No 10 said ministers would be seeking to either match or surpass the £9.7 billion raised at the 2021 event, bringing together chief executives and corporations from around the world.

Rishi Sunak previously announced the summit would take place in October but he confirmed during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that a date had instead been fixed for November 27.

The venue has not yet been disclosed.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the summit would be a ‘key milestone’ for growing the economy and levelling up (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Giving an account of the Prime Minister’s remarks to Cabinet, his official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK would host a second Global Investment Summit (GIS 23) on Monday November 27, building on the legacy of the first summit in 2021 which raised billions in new investment and created thousands of jobs across the country.

“GIS 23 will bring together some of the world’s leading CEOs and investment corporations with top British businesses and talent to showcase why the UK continues to be the best place in Europe to invest and do business.”

Mr Sunak views the event as a “key milestone” in efforts to deliver on his priority to grow the economy and level up across the country, the official said.

It comes as new forecasts suggest the UK is set to see the highest inflation rate in the G7 this year.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also reduced its growth forecast for Britain for next year amid pressure from higher interest rates.

On Tuesday, the OECD said it expects UK inflation of 7.2% for 2023, increasing its previous forecast of 6.9% from June.

This would be the fastest rate across the G7 and third fastest across the G20.

Mr Sunak made it one of the key priorities of his leadership to halve inflation by the end of the year.

Downing Street said on Tuesday he remained confident in his ability to deliver the pledge despite the new predictions.

It argued the OECD outlook did not factor in recent revisions made by the Office for National Statistics, which suggest Britain’s economy recovered from the effects of Covid quicker than peers including France and Germany.

UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.5% in June but then contracted by 0.5% in July, marking the heaviest decline since December, official figures show.