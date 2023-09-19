Lib Dems fined by elections watchdog over late reporting of donations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Lib Dems fined by elections watchdog over late reporting of donations

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat rosettes during day one of the Liberal Democrat autumn conference at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow, Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liberal Democrat rosettes during day one of the Liberal Democrat autumn conference at the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow, Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)

The elections watchdog has hit the Liberal Democrats with fines amounting to £3,300 for failing to comply with party finance rules.

Sir Ed Davey’s party was investigated for the late reporting of 21 donations, the failure to report two new loans, and the failure to report four changes to existing loans.

The Conservative Party was also fined a total of £600 for the late reporting of four donations.

Tiverton and Honiton by-election
The Liberal Democrats were fined a total of £3,300 by the Electoral Commission (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Electoral Commission director of regulation and digital transformation Louise Edwards said it was “disappointing” that parties were failing to comply with the rules.

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “This was an honest oversight by local parties that rely largely on volunteers.

“We continue to offer training to local parties to help ensure reporting deadlines are met.”

The Electoral Commission also revealed the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) was fined £1,000 for late reporting, while the Breakthrough Party was hit with a £400 penalty for the late reporting of two donations.

Ms Edwards said: “The timely and accurate publication of parties’ donations and loans is vital to ensuring voters have transparency over how much money parties are raising.

“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure this transparency.

“The laws are clear, so it is always disappointing when they are not met.”