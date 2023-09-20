Hunt: Inflation plan working but households still feeling cost-of-living pain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt: Inflation plan working but households still feeling cost-of-living pain

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government’s plan to halve inflation ‘is working – plain and simple’ (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government’s plan to halve inflation ‘is working – plain and simple’ (James Manning/PA)

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has welcomed a surprise fall in inflation but warned it will not mean a pre-election “borrowing binge”, in a blow to Conservatives demanding tax cuts.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation was 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July despite widespread expectation that it could increase due to rising oil prices feeding into higher costs at the pumps.

Mr Hunt, who had warned of a potential “blip” in inflation, seized on the fall as a sign that the Government’s plan to halve inflation by the end of the year is working.

But he acknowledged there is “still immense pressure on family budgets” and “that means no borrowing binge, which would simply keep interest rates higher for longer”.

Mr Hunt has repeatedly sought to play down the prospect of major giveaways in his autumn statement, due on November 22, despite pressure from some Tories – including former prime minister Liz Truss – to cut taxes.

But he was bullish about the latest CPI figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), saying: “Today’s news shows the plan to deal with inflation is working – plain and simple.”

The Bank of England will announce its latest decision on interest rates on Thursday, with most economists predicting another rise, although the fall in inflation could make the choice facing policymakers less clear cut.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made halving inflation this year – down to a level of around 5.3% – one of his key policy priorities.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) forecast this week that the UK economy is set to witness the highest inflation rate of any G7 advanced economy.

The OECD said it expects UK inflation to be 7.2% in 2023, which would be the fastest rate across the G7 and the third fastest across the G20.

Wednesday’s ONS data underlined the cost-of-living pressures still facing households.

Food prices increased 13.6% in August against the same month last year, although this eased back from 14.9% growth in July, while the average price of petrol rose by 5.3p per litre between July and August.

Mr Hunt said inflation was 40% lower than its peak last autumn but acknowledged there is still “a lot of pain for ordinary families”.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said the fall in CPI “will be of cold comfort for families across the country still struggling with sky high prices and mortgages because the Conservatives have crashed the economy”.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The UK is forecast to have the highest inflation of any major economy this year.

“The Prime Minister is too weak to turn things around, while his predecessor Liz Truss continues to call for the same policies that crashed the economy this time last year.

“The Conservatives have wreaked havoc and working people are paying the price.”

She claimed a Labour government would “grow our economy so we can increase living standards, bring down bills and make working people in all parts of the country better off”.