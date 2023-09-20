Heaton-Harris orders civil servants to seek views on ways to raise revenue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaton-Harris orders civil servants to seek views on ways to raise revenue

By Press Association
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has ordered permanent secretaries to launch public consultations on revenue-raising measures (Liam McBurney/PA)
Stormont civil servants have been ordered by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris to launch public consultations on revenue-raising measures for the region.

Mr Heaton-Harris said the consultations would be on similar measures to those that already exist in other parts of the UK – such as introducing domestic water and waste water charges, drug prescription charges, and increasing university tuition fees.

The minister, who will also review the level of the domestic and non-domestic regional rate, said generating revenue to balance the Stormont budget is a “critical necessity”.

Northern Ireland is currently without devolved powersharing institutions due to the DUP’s protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements, and Mr Heaton-Harris introduced a budget in their absence.

Senior civil servants are currently running public services in the region.

They have estimated that Stormont departments need hundreds of millions of pounds in extra funding to maintain public services at their current level this year, which hundreds of millions more are needed to settle a series of public sector pay disputes in the region.

There is currently no charge for medical prescriptions in the region and Northern Ireland students who study at local universities pay £4,630 a year in tuition fees, compared with a maximum of £9,250 to study in England.

Mr Heaton-Harris has long argued that additional revenue-raising measures are required to balance the books.

He said: “In order to improve the sustainability of public finances, generating revenue is not merely an option but a critical necessity.

Stormont
The Stormont powersharing institutions are currently not operating (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Of course, it is my clear wish that these matters were being dealt with by a fully functioning executive and Assembly. And we are working tirelessly to bring that about.

“In the absence of an executive, public consultations will be run by Northern Ireland departments on measures for supporting budget sustainability and raising additional revenue.

“Conducting these consultations will enable Northern Ireland departments to identify ways to improve the sustainability of public services and public finances, paving the way for long awaited improvement and transformation of these services that we all rely on and want to protect.

“I am keen that the public and all interested parties have an opportunity to consider the range of options being examined and to feed in their views.”

The Northern Ireland Secretary said the purpose of the consultations is to gather views so a restored executive can make funding decisions in the future.

He said the UK Government has already provided more than £7 billion in additional funding support to Northern Ireland, on top of the Barnett-based block grant since 2014.

He added: “It is my expectation that a returning executive will consider responses to these consultations and use this to make the necessary decisions to put Northern Ireland’s public finances on a sustainable footing.

“It is important that we do not lose momentum on this work.”