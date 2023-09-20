Suella Braverman slams ‘militant’ climate activism and Chris Packham documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Suella Braverman slams ‘militant’ climate activism and Chris Packham documentary

By Press Association
Chris Packham’s new Channel 4 documentary asks if it is time to break the law in the name of climate activism (James Manning/PA)
Suella Braverman has condemned the “militant, aggressive” approach to environmental activism, singling out Chris Packham’s new documentary, which questions whether such tactics are justified.

The naturalist’s documentary, titled Chris Packham: Is It Time To Break The Law? is to air on Wednesday on Channel 4 and explores the contentious issue of whether environmental activists are right to break the law in their pursuit of climate action.

Asked about the documentary on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Home Secretary expressed strong opposition to the tactics employed by certain climate activists and organisations like Just Stop Oil.

She said: “I totally refute what Chris Packham and organisations like Just Stop Oil stand for. They take a militant, aggressive approach to prosecuting their cause. Totally unacceptable.”

Her comments come as Rishi Sunak appears set to water down key green commitments, including the possibility of extending the ban on new petrol and diesel car sales from 2030 to 2035.

Also appearing on ITV’s morning programme, TV presenter Mr Packham accused ministers of “making entirely the wrong decisions”.

He said: “The whole point is that at the moment, 10,000 people have been washed away in Libya. I don’t need to give you the figures… you have watched on your programme, showed people the world is being flooded and is on fire.

“Millions of people’s lives are at risk. And yet, we still have politicians, as of this morning, making entirely the wrong decisions.

“Whilst we have the capacity to protest peacefully, that’s what we should be doing. I continue to protest peacefully. I will use my imagination, my creativity to come up with peaceful, democratic means to protest. But what the documentary says that if we are not listened to, there will be those who will have to have their voice heard and they will make a louder noise.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Asked what gives him the authority to say to climate activists they can break the law, Mr Packham said: “I have no right, no overview. Nor do I profess to have it. I merely ask the question, is this the right time for us to break the law?

“Now, as you have already pointed out, climate protesters are already breaking the law. We changed the law so rapidly in this country to impact upon protest, you can’t even stand on the street with a T-shirt on without being dragged away. Is that the country that you want to live in? Is that the degrees of freedoms that we want taken away from us?”

New measures to crack down on environmental activists came into force in July, including an expansion of police powers and a new criminal offence of tunnelling.

The British Transport Police and the Ministry of Defence Police now have powers to move static protests, a common tactic of campaigners.