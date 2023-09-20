Dowden to join Zelensky in criticising Russia at UN Security Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dowden to join Zelensky in criticising Russia at UN Security Council

By Press Association
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is due to speak at the UN Security Council in New York (PA)
Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is due to join Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in criticising Russia at the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York.

Mr Dowden is expected to rebuke Russia for destroying large quantities of grain and say the “hungry and malnourished people of the developing world” are also victims of its “war of choice”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not travelled to the US for the General Assembly but his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is expected to be present at the UNSC meeting.

The meeting will be the first time Mr Zelensky has attended the Security Council in person since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, and could see him confront senior Russian officials face to face at an international organisation for the first time since then.

Mr Zelensky has previously spoken to the UNSC virtually.

He has already taken to the podium at the UN General Assembly in New York to accuse Russia of “weaponising” everything from food and energy to abducted children.

And while touring a hospital in the city, Mr Zelensky asked if “Russian terrorists” should be able to attend the UN gathering.

Mr Dowden is expected to tell the UNSC: “Russian attacks have destroyed over 280,000 tonnes of grain, enough to feed over 1.25 million people for a year – the hungry and malnourished people of the developing world are Russia’s victims too.”

He is also expected to say: “When it fuels its war with arms from sanctioned states like Iran and DPR, violating UN Security Council resolutions and undermining our shared determination to counter proliferation.

“When it conducts sham elections – most recently this month – in Ukraine’s sovereign territory after 143 member states condemned Russia’s attempt to annex further parts of sovereign Ukrainian territory, nearly one year ago.

“The truth is that Russia knows the power of collective action because it tries so hard to weaken and divide the international community.”

Mr Dowden is also due to announce a £3 million UK contribution to the UN World Food Programme.

Mr Dowden is also expected to praise the Ukrainian counteroffensive, saying: “They have shown on the battlefield that they are capable of restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity that must be the foundations of this peace.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands as people applaud after he addressed the UN General Assembly on Tuesday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stands as people applaud after his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday (Seth Wenig/AP)

And he will highlight the need for “effective multilateralism” to secure peace, restore grain flows and help Ukraine in its recovery.

The UN Security Council has five permanent members – the UK, US, China, Russia and France, with 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.