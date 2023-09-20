Exam statistics having perverse impact on school curriculums, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exam statistics having perverse impact on school curriculums, MSPs told

By Press Association
The education experts said exams are the focus of pupils in their senior years at school (PA)
Exam pass rate statistics have a “perverse impact” on some schools and effectively narrow the curriculum, MSPs have been told.

A group of education experts spoke to a Holyrood committee following their review which recommended a “significant reduction” in school exams.

Chaired by Professor Louise Hayward, it was released earlier this year and comes amid plans to overhaul the education system in Scotland.

Prof Hayward and other members of the review team spoke to the Education Committee on Wednesday.

Oban High School headteacher Peter Bain, who is part of the group, said the issue of exams is “one of the most vocally put forward as a failing of the current system” by other education leaders.

He said the assessment part of the Curriculum for Excellence leads to a concentration on exams.

“The consequence of that pattern of behaviour – that continued pattern of behaviour – is that we continue to seek to produce statistics that show our schools, our local authorities and indeed the country in a good light, comparing five plus Highers in particular,” Mr Bain told MSPs.

“The trouble with doing that is that we continue to teach the same narrow base subjects to try and secure our continuing pass rates so we don’t fall down whatever artificial league table we produce.

“That unfortunately has a perverse impact on our curriculums in many schools – not all.”

He said this narrows the curriculum and means some young people are not being offered appropriate subjects or undertaking flexible learning plans to get ready for the workplace.

Prof Hayward’s group proposed the introduction of a Scottish diploma of achievement – a qualification or graduation certificate that would provide evidence of pupils’ achievements.

Speaking to the committee, Prof Hayward said pupils spend much of their senior phase focused on exams.

“That led to disillusionment with young people and frustration from teachers in the way in which the senior phase was developing,” she said.

The fact there are three consecutive years of “high stakes” assessments poses challenges, she said.

Changes to the education bodies in Scotland, including replacing the Scottish Qualifications Authority, are expected to be completed in 2025.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has said the Scottish Government will reflect on Prof Hayward’s review as it reshapes the education landscape.