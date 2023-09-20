Lack of scrutiny of prison healthcare standards ‘a national disgrace’, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lack of scrutiny of prison healthcare standards ‘a national disgrace’, MSPs told

By Press Association
Care in the Scottish prison estate is provided by the NHS (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Healthcare in Scotland’s prisons is a “national disgrace”, a Holyrood committee has heard.

Gill Imery has been chairwoman of the Deaths in Prison Custody Action Group (DPCAG) since 2022, following a review published the year before into deaths in custody.

During an appearance before the Criminal Justice Committee at Holyrood on Wednesday, Ms Imery questioned the quality of healthcare offered to prisoners in Scotland.

Care in the prison estate is provided by the NHS.

Between 2012 and 2022, more than half of prison deaths were classed as being caused by disease or natural causes, Ms Imery said, but she added: “I do caution about this acceptance about the number of people succumbing to disease and illness in prison, because I think there needs to be greater scrutiny on the quality and availability of healthcare available to people within the prison estate and also the availability of resources, not least in the prison escort capacity in order to take people out of an establishment and to access appointments and treatment.

“The lack of scrutiny of the availability and the quality of healthcare across the prison estate is a national disgrace.

“There really is very little scrutiny applied to what sort of healthcare is provided to people, some who already have complex needs.

“In the care of the state, people should be accessing better healthcare than they would in the community, because they are literally a captive audience for health interventions, and that does not appear to be happening.”

Ms Imery said the issue had been discussed within the action group and the National Prison Care Network is “very motivated” to ensure care is more consistent across prisons, but health boards “don’t necessarily wholly embrace the priority that should be given to members of the community from every health board who could find themselves in prison”.

She added: “That network, no matter how hardworking and well-meaning, it does not have a mandate to make health boards take on their responsibility for healthcare provision within prisons.”

Ms Imery – a former HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary – called for Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) to increase its scrutiny of prison healthcare.

“HIS I think, should be looking much more regularly at the quality and availability of healthcare within prisons,” she said.

“They do participate in the joint inspections that are led by the prison inspectorate, but those are only two or three establishments a year.”