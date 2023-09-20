Committee seeks clarity from minister over ‘concerning’ ferry developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Committee seeks clarity from minister over ‘concerning’ ferry developments

By Press Association
The Glen Sannox and another ferry remain under construction in Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Glen Sannox and another ferry remain under construction in Inverclyde (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Energy Secretary has been asked for more information about “regrettable and concerning” developments relating to much-delayed and over-budget ferries.

The Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee has written to Neil Gray seeking clarity after he gave evidence during its meeting on September 12.

The Glen Sannox – the first of two ferries being built at the troubled Scottish Government-owned shipyard Ferguson Marine – was due to be in service by the spring.

However last month the yard’s chief executive David Tydeman said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) had “reassessed the application of ‘cargo ship’ rules”, meaning modifications were required to the vessel.

He said this will mean sea trials will move into the first quarter of the new year, and the commissioning of liquified natural gas (LNG) systems at Troon, South Ayrshire, will also move to after Christmas.

In the letter to Mr Gray, committee convener Edward Mountain said the update from Ferguson Marine contained “important new information” that the MCA had “reassessed the application of ‘cargo ship’ rules to the crew spaces of passenger ferries (on a broader basis than just Ferguson and Glen Sannox/802)”.

The letter adds: “It also mentions ‘other approval issues’ as arising. These mean sea trials and the commissioning of liquid natural gas facilities are pushed into 2024.

“On September 12, you described these developments as ‘largely, but not exclusively, due to the MCA taking a different approach to regulation of crew escape from 801 (the Glen Sannox)’.

“You said that this was ‘not a minor thing’ but was ‘pretty fundamental to whether the design of the ferry allows it to sail’.

“These developments are obviously regrettable and concerning.”

The Glen Sannox (hull 801) and Glen Rosa (hull 802) were due to be in service in 2018 at a price of £97 million, but delays have led to spiralling costs which could amount to more than three times that figure.

In the letter, Mr Mountain said he is seeking information on matters including the implications of the rules, or any “different approach” to the rules, for vessels in the Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) fleet other than 801/802, or for ships under construction.

He also asks for Mr Gray’s understanding of the Glen Sannox completion costs, itemising this and setting out estimates of the additional costs resulting from meeting the MCA’s requirements on crew exits and the “other approval issues”.

The committee has also written to MCA chief executive Virginia McVea seeking clarity on issues such as how long discussions between Ferguson Marine and the MCA on final design sign-off for the ferries have been taking place.

The Scottish Government and MCA have been asked for comment.