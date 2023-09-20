Bank still expected to hike rates to 5.5% despite inflation surprise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank still expected to hike rates to 5.5% despite inflation surprise

By Press Association
Rates have risen from 0.1% in December 2021 to 5.25% today (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Bank of England is still likely to hike interest rates on Thursday, but this week’s lower-than-expected inflation figures give decision-makers a little more leeway than they otherwise would have had, economists said.

The Monetary Policy Committee had been widely expected to hike rates again, from 5.25% to 5.5% when it announces its decision on Thursday. That would be the highest base rate since February 2008.

Wednesday’s inflation figures did not change this outlook, economists said, but did make it less likely than before.

Inflation hit 6.7% in August, down from 6.8% in July, and significantly lower than the 7.1% that had been expected.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

The figures came as a shock to many, and are likely to have taken Bank decision-makers by surprise as well. Earlier in the month, governor Andrew Bailey said that recent rises in fuel prices probably meant that inflation would “tick up” in August.

The Bank had forecast inflation to reach 7.1% during the month.

The Bank hikes interest rates to curb inflation, so the fact that inflation is lower than expected will have given decision-makers on the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) more breathing room.

But experts at Investec Economics said that while headline and services inflation had both fallen below the August forecasts, growth in private sector pay had overshot the Bank’s outlook significantly.

The bank had forecast that pay would rise 6.9% over three months compared to the year earlier. In fact, it appears to have risen 8.1%.

“We think that it is this variable that will convince the Bank of England to increase the Bank rate once again tomorrow to prevent upside risks to inflation from crystallising,” Investec said.

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

They added: “We do not on balance think today’s softer numbers will change tomorrow’s decision – we continue to expect a 25 basis point hike to 5.5% as our baseline case – but the risks around this have changed and more clearly it calls into question the November rate decision.”

It could therefore mean that if the Bank decides to hike rates this week, that might be the last time they do so, at least for a while.

Any increase would be the 15th hike to the Bank’s base rate in a row. It started upping rates from 0.1% in December 2021 and has not missed a single opportunity to do so since then.

The increases have been an attempt to stem inflation, and the Bank’s Sarah Breeden, who is expected to join the MPC before November’s meeting, said this week she thought inflation could have been double the rate it reached without the Bank’s intervention.

Interest rates
Bank decision-makers will announce their decision on Thursday (Alistair Grant/PA)

But a rise on Thursday is far from certain. James Smith, a developed markets economist at Dutch bank ING, called the decision a “close call”.

“We’re still tempted to say the Bank of England will hike rates tomorrow, and some of the downside surprise in services inflation is down to volatile travel categories,” he said.

“But it’s a close call, and both wage and inflation data suggest the end of the current tightening cycle is very close to its conclusion.”

Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte, said: “Although many expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this week, today’s figures will give it some additional room for manoeuvre, should it choose to pause tightening instead.”