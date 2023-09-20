Call to allow peers to stay on barge amid concern over London hotel prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Call to allow peers to stay on barge amid concern over London hotel prices

By Press Association
Lord Foulkes has suggested peers should be able to stay on a barge moored outside Parliament as London hotels are getting too expensive (Johnny Green/PA)
Lord Foulkes has suggested peers should be able to stay on a barge moored outside Parliament as London hotels are getting too expensive (Johnny Green/PA)

Peers should be able to stay on a barge moored outside Parliament as London hotels are getting too expensive, according to a former minister.

Labour’s Lord Foulkes of Cumnock made the suggestion for peers living outside London who need accommodation in the capital while attending the House of Lords.

Peers are not paid a salary but can claim a tax-free allowance of £342 for each day they attend, with Lord Foulkes claiming “escalating” hotel costs are “using up all” of this money.

Home Office minister Lord Murray of Blidworth said he will inform the Port of London Authority of the suggestion.

Laughter could be heard during the exchange, which came as Lord Murray faced questions about measures taken to prevent the spread of infections on barges used to house migrants.

The Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, Dorset, has been out of use since August after people were evacuated following the discovery of Legionella bacteria in the water supply.

Lord Foulkes said: “Once it’s clear that the barges are safe and have no danger to health, could he arrange for one of the barges to be brought up the Thames and moored outside the Houses of Parliament to provide accommodation for peers from outwith London who are finding the increased, escalating costs of hotels in London is using up all of our daily attendance allowance?”

Lord Murray replied: “I have a certain sympathy with the noble Lord’s point.

“I can reassure him that the use of barges to house asylum seekers is done routinely by our friends in Europe.

“The German government themselves housed asylum seekers on this very barge between 1995 and 1998, the Dutch government and the Belgium government have equally done so.

“The standard of accommodation is high and (Lord Foulkes) will recall the Scottish Government housed Ukrainian asylum seekers on two vessels in Scotland, and I think one of those vessels, the MS Victoria, was used to house policemen during the Olympics.

“These are civilised living accommodation and clearly I shall be informing the Port of London Authority of the noble Lord’s suggestion.”