Speaker lambasts Sunak for announcing net zero changes during Commons recess

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Speaker lambasts Sunak for announcing net zero changes during Commons recess

By Press Association
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticised Rishi Sunak for announcing changes to climate change plans while the Commons is not sitting (Lucy North/PA)
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticised Rishi Sunak for announcing changes to climate change plans while the Commons is not sitting (Lucy North/PA)

The Speaker of the House of Commons has reacted furiously to Rishi Sunak choosing to announce his new green policy in a press conference rather than addressing MPs.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle criticised the way the “major policy shift” was being unveiled while the Commons is in recess for party conferences, robbing the lower chamber of the chance to scrutinise the changes.

The Speaker said MPs have “expressed their disquiet” on the handling of the announcement, which he said was “not the way to do business”.

The speech had been planned for later this week, but appeared to have been brought forward by Downing Street after the net zero plans were leaked to the BBC on Tuesday night.

The timing means that only peers were able to debate the policy shift, because the House of Lords is still sitting until Thursday.

A spokeswoman for the Speaker’s Office said: “If he had the power, the Speaker would recall the House immediately – and he is writing to the Prime Minister today to express that view in the strongest of terms.

“This is a major policy shift, and it should have been announced when the House was sitting.

“Members with very different views on this issue have expressed their disquiet on the way this has been handled, especially as the Commons rose early last night, so there was plenty of time for this statement to be made.

“Instead, the unelected House of Lords will have the opportunity to scrutinise this change in direction this afternoon, when it hears the Government’s response to a private notice question on this issue.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on the plans for net zero commitments
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on the plans for net zero commitments (Justin Tallis/PA)

“This is not the way to do business. Ministers are answerable to MPs – we do not have a presidential system here.

“The House of Commons is where laws are made, national debates are had – and where statements should be made.”

An urgent question was asked about the Government’s climate change plans in the upper chamber on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the speech.

Crossbench peer Baroness Hayman, who asked the question, also denounced the timing of the move.

She said: “So the plan, I understand, was not to have Parliament sitting at all when these major announcements were made on Friday. Instead because of the leak, we do at least have some opportunity, in this House to question the minister.

“But I hope he won’t hide behind waiting for 4.30 when the prime minister talks to the press, not Parliament.”