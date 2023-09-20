Key points from Rishi Sunak’s speech on changes to emissions reduction targets

A raft of changes impacting how the Government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address other environmental concerns including air pollution has been outlined by the Prime Minister.

Speaking in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak outlined a “new approach to achieving net zero”, having accused previous governments of trying to reach net zero “simply by wishing it”, and warning that sticking with the status quo on climate pledges would “risk losing the consent of the British people”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke in Downing Street and outlined changes to policies designed to reduce emissions (Justin Tallis/PA)

Here are the main points from Mr Sunak’s speech:

– The ban on new petrol and diesel cars will be delayed to 2035, replacing the previous deadline of 2030. Rishi Sunak also said such vehicles will still be able to be sold second-hand after that date.

– The Prime Minister suggested his Government would not implement any new taxes on air travel, saying proposals to “discourage flying” have been scrapped.

– He also said proposals for the Government to “interfere in how many passengers you can have in your car” or “make you change your diet” have been “scrapped” as well as a suggested meat tax or forcing households to have seven different rubbish bins.

– The commitment to reach net zero by 2050 remains in place.

– The Prime Minister said the UK remains committed to meeting international climate targets including those in the Paris Agreement.

Today we're adopting a new approach to Net Zero that is pragmatic, proportionate and realistic – meeting upcoming targets without adding burdens to working families. We have led on reducing emissions faster than any other major economy. A thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/ndGZAMq000 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September 20, 2023

– Reforms will be made to how new energy and grid infrastructure goes through planning, with Mr Sunak saying the Government would bring forward a new spatial plan to give “certainty” to industry and give communities a say, and speed up nationally significant infrastructure.

– The Prime Minister said no household will be forced to introduce energy efficiency improvements.

– Mr Sunak suggested the ambition to phase out the installation of new gas boilers by 2035 will be weakened. He said the Government would not force anyone to rip out their existing boiler for a heat pump, and that a new exemption would also be applied for low income households “so that they will never have to switch at all”.

– The grant available under the boiler upgrade scheme for households installing air source heat pumps will be increased by 50% from £5,000 to £7,500.

– The Prime Minister said the Government would not ban extraction of new oil and gas in the North Sea.

– A £150 million green future fellowship will support scientists and engineers to develop green technologies.