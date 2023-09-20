Key points from Rishi Sunak’s speech on changes to emissions reduction targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Key points from Rishi Sunak’s speech on changes to emissions reduction targets

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech on the plans for net zero commitments in the briefing room at 10 Downing Street (Justin Tallis/PA)
A raft of changes impacting how the Government plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address other environmental concerns including air pollution has been outlined by the Prime Minister.

Speaking in Downing Street, Rishi Sunak outlined a “new approach to achieving net zero”, having accused previous governments of trying to reach net zero “simply by wishing it”, and warning that sticking with the status quo on climate pledges would “risk losing the consent of the British people”.

Net zero targets
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke in Downing Street and outlined changes to policies designed to reduce emissions (Justin Tallis/PA)

Here are the main points from Mr Sunak’s speech:

– The ban on new petrol and diesel cars will be delayed to 2035, replacing the previous deadline of 2030. Rishi Sunak also said such vehicles will still be able to be sold second-hand after that date.

– The Prime Minister suggested his Government would not implement any new taxes on air travel, saying proposals to “discourage flying” have been scrapped.

– He also said proposals for the Government to “interfere in how many passengers you can have in your car” or “make you change your diet” have been “scrapped” as well as a suggested meat tax or forcing households to have seven different rubbish bins.

– The commitment to reach net zero by 2050 remains in place.

– The Prime Minister said the UK remains committed to meeting international climate targets including those in the Paris Agreement.

– Reforms will be made to how new energy and grid infrastructure goes through planning, with Mr Sunak saying the Government would bring forward a new spatial plan to give “certainty” to industry and give communities a say, and speed up nationally significant infrastructure.

– The Prime Minister said no household will be forced to introduce energy efficiency improvements.

– Mr Sunak suggested the ambition to phase out the installation of new gas boilers by 2035 will be weakened. He said the Government would not force anyone to rip out their existing boiler for a heat pump, and that a new exemption would also be applied for low income households “so that they will never have to switch at all”.

– The grant available under the boiler upgrade scheme for households installing air source heat pumps will be increased by 50% from £5,000 to £7,500.

– The Prime Minister said the Government would not ban extraction of new oil and gas in the North Sea.

– A £150 million green future fellowship will support scientists and engineers to develop green technologies.