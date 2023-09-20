Children’s charity to close after 81 years citing ‘pernicious economic context’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children’s charity to close after 81 years citing ‘pernicious economic context’

By Press Association
Leading figures in the children’s social care sector said it was ‘a truly sad day’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A pioneering national children’s charity is to close after 81 years of campaigning, as it warned many other similar organisations were facing the same “mathematical impossibilities” of rising costs.

Announcing the closure, Children England chief executive Kathy Evans said she had “profound concern” for all charities and public services  in the current “pernicious economic context”.

Condemning economic policy that she claimed failed to recognise “fundamental human facts”, Ms Evans added: “The very idea that spending on people, charities or public services is somehow an extraneous, optional extra to the basic functioning of our economy is inhuman, unnatural, unreal.”

On high inflation, she said: “There is no obvious way of making that giant loss in the value of money add back up again. Children England certainly can’t. Our far greater concern is how many more incredibly valuable organisations of all kinds won’t make it either.”

The charity is the collective body for children’s charities and was formed during the Second World War as the National Council of Voluntary Child Care Organisations, later influencing the development of the welfare state and other legislation.

Children England experts have been seconded into Whitehall teams, notably during the development of the Children Act 1989.

The charity’s campaign in 2014 is said to have helped to end the Department for Education’s plans to permit the outsourcing of child protection functions.

Ms Evans added: “No chief executive wants to close the organisation they love and feel responsible for, but I am proud of the decisiveness of our board in knowing when it’s time to call it a day.

“In the extraordinarily difficult economic circumstances the whole nation is experiencing, we know that many other charities, businesses and public services are facing similar mathematical impossibilities in trying to find ways to juggle the bills, the income and the security that employers and employees need, just to stay afloat.”

This year the charity launched the ChildFair State Inquiry led by young people.

Ms Evans said the inquiry’s findings had provided a “source of inspiration and hope for the future”, with an agenda to restore a sense of “collective responsibility” for every child.

“As we close down our charity, we hope their work can spread far and wide, like sycamore seeds in the autumn breeze, coming to life in reality long after Children England is gone,” she added.

The announcement of Children England’s closure prompted praise for the charity from leading figures in the children’s social care sector.

Mark Russell, chief executive of The Children’s Society, said it was “a truly sad day for our entire children’s sector”.

He added: “It has been a privilege for The Children’s Society to be a member of Children England and I have so valued their incredibly important work campaigning, leading and fighting for change for young people, whilst at the same time being some of the glue that holds the children’s charity sector together.”

Andy Elvin, chief executive of charity Tact Fostering, said: “The building blocks of our civil society are being deliberately dismantled and the extremely regrettable closure of Children England is the latest example of this.

“A system that allows private equity investors to excessively profit from children’s social care but cannot fund organisations that protect and speak up for these children is profoundly broken.”