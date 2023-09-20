Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will ever link Manchester and London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will ever link Manchester and London

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak refused to comment on speculation about major changes to the HS2 route (HS2/PA)
Rishi Sunak has refused to guarantee that HS2 will ever connect Manchester and central London, saying he would not “speculate” on the future of the route.

The Prime Minister reportedly has been in talks with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt over concerns about the soaring costs of the major rail project.

It has been suggested, according to a leaked photograph published by The Independent, that the UK Government is considering scrapping the Birmingham to Manchester leg in a bid to save £35 billion, despite £2.3 billion having already been ploughed into stage two of the high-speed line.

Mr Sunak used a speech on Wednesday to announce he was weakening environmental commitments, saying it was the start of a “series of long-term decisions” designed to change the country’s direction.

Net zero targets
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would not comment on speculation about HS2 (Justin Tallis/PA)

Asked after his speech at No 10 whether HS2 would form part of those changes and whether he could commit to the line linking Euston and central Manchester, he said: “I’m not going to speculate on lots of the other things that people will be talking about.”

The Conservative Party leader’s response comes after one of his junior transport ministers, facing an urgent question in the Commons this week, refused to guarantee HS2 would reach Manchester.

Responding in Parliament for the Government, Richard Holden said only that ministers would “continue to update the House regularly on HS2” and that the Government remained “focused on its delivery”.

The planned railway is intended to link London, the Midlands and the North of England but has been plagued by delays and ballooning costs.

Ministers have already moved to pause parts of the project and even axed sections in the north.

Manchester Piccadilly HS2
Reports have suggested that HS2 may never reach Manchester (Dave Thompson/PA)

The eastern leg to Leeds was binned in 2021 and it was confirmed in March that construction between Birmingham and Crewe would be delayed by two years and that services may not enter central London until the 2040s.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced that work at Euston would be paused for two years as costs had ballooned to £4.8 billion compared with an initial budget of £2.6 billion.

The pause means Old Oak Common will be the railway’s only London station when services to and from Birmingham Curzon Street begin between 2029 and 2033.

Passengers travelling to and from central London will need to take Elizabeth line services to continue their journey into the heart of the capital.

Labour has accused the Tories of a “great rail betrayal” following speculation that the Manchester leg could be axed.

But party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Tuesday declined to commit to building HS2 in full if Mr Sunak does abandon the North West route.