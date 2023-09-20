Ed Miliband says he regrets 2015 election interview with Russell Brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Ed Miliband says he regrets 2015 election interview with Russell Brand

By Press Association
Russell Brand interviewed Ed Miliband when he was Labour leader during the 2015 election campaign (Russell Brand/YouTube/PA)
Former Labour leader Ed Miliband said he regrets giving an interview to Russell Brand ahead of the 2015 general election following allegations of rape and sexual assault being made against the comic.

Mr Miliband was competing against the Conservative Party’s David Cameron to be the UK’s next prime minister when he spoke to Brand about the importance of voting for the comedian’s YouTube web series The Trews.

Asked about the interview at an event on Wednesday, Mr Miliband, who is now Labour’s shadow net zero secretary, said “I regret doing it” but stressed he felt “duty bound” at the time to counter the 48-year-old’s comments claiming that voting had no impact.

Brand has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013 when he was working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations.

At the time of Brand’s interview with Mr Miliband during the 2015 general election campaign, the comedian and actor was at the height of his fame and had become outspoken about his politically left-wing views and apathy about Westminster.

Mr Miliband, asked at Politico’s Energy and Climate UK event whether he regretted the interview following the publication of allegations against Brand, said: “Yes, of course. I think the allegations that have come to light are horrific and my solidarity is with the women who have come forward to tell their stories.

“I did lots of interviews during that campaign. Russell Brand was going round saying people shouldn’t vote.

“I went and did an interview on his programme because I wanted young people to get out and vote.

“But obviously knowing what I know now, obviously I regret doing it.”

Ed Miliband
Ed Miliband resigned as Labour leader after losing the 2015 general election to David Cameron’s Conservatives (Yui Mok/PA

Brand previously found himself in hot water in 2008, having departed his Radio 2 show after he and guest Jonathan Ross left a “lewd” voicemail for Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs – who died in 2016 – about his granddaughter.

Put to him that some would say that agreeing to an interview with Brand showed a lack of judgment, former opposition leader Mr Miliband replied: “Look, hindsight is a wonderful thing. As I say, I did lots and lots of interviews.

“This was someone who was gaining notoriety at that point for saying to people, ‘Do not vote because it will make no difference’.

“And I felt duty-bound, if there was an opportunity to do so, to say to young people in particular, who he was targeting… that it would make a difference.”

Mr Miliband would go on to lose the 2015 general election, with the Conservatives securing a surprise majority.

He was replaced as Labour leader by left-wing stalwart Jeremy Corbyn, who was in turn succeeded by current leader Sir Keir Starmer following a disastrous showing in the 2019 general election.