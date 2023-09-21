Sunak creates dividing line with Labour with net zero slowdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak creates dividing line with Labour with net zero slowdown

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has weakened a host of net zero pledges (Justin Tallis/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pushback on green pledges will see him go “toe-to-toe” with Labour on net zero at the next election following a shift that drew criticism from his own party.

The Conservative Party leader used a speech on Wednesday to weaken a host of pledges designed to help the UK achieve a net zero carbon emission economy by 2050.

The policy overhaul included pushing back the ban on new petrol and diesel cars back by five years to 2035.

He watered down the plan to phase out gas boilers by 2035, creating an exemption for a fifth of households to potentially never make the change to alternatives such as heat pumps.

Mr Sunak, who is likely to face further questions about the repositioning during a visit in south-east England on Thursday, also scrapped the requirement of energy efficiency upgrades to homes.

Although the Prime Minister insisted the changes were “not about” politics, the shift on green policies is being interpreted as a bid to create dividing lines with Labour ahead of a likely general election next year.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow energy security secretary, said he relished the opportunity to go “toe-to-toe” with the Tories on net zero during the election campaign.

Mr Sunak’s announcements created immediate daylight between the red and the blue sides, with Sir Keir Starmer’s outfit — which is well ahead of Mr Sunak’s party in opinion polls — saying it remained committed to the phase out of new internal combustion engine vehicles by 2030.

Shadow environment secretary Steve Reed said Labour’s position would ensure stability for the car industry, which criticised the Prime Minister’s move, as well as providing lower running costs for motorists in the long-run.

Mr Miliband said the party did not support watering down obligations on landlords to improve the energy performance of rental homes.

But he refused, during an interview with Politico, to confirm whether Labour backed the gas boiler policy change, saying a decision would be made if the party gets elected.

Labour party green initiatives
Shadow net zero secretary Ed Miliband said he would relish fighting the Tories on climate policies at the next election (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Reed, speaking on BBC’s Newsnight about the gas boiler policy, said: “Labour never subscribed to that proposal.

“It was the Conservatives that were proposing to whack them (household bills) up in the first place, they have now had to reverse.”

During his speech, Mr Sunak insisted the UK was already ahead of allies in reducing emissions ahead of changes that he said would not prevent the country from hitting the 2050 target.

He argued there was a risk of losing the “consent” of the British public for net zero if “unacceptable costs” on families was pursued, forecasting that his reforms could save the average household as much as £15,000.

As well as the headline changes, the PM also claimed to have scrapped a series of “heavy-handed” incoming measures, such as a tax on meat and flying, compulsory car-sharing and forcing people to recycle in seven different bins.

Labour said the watering down of green pledges would cost the public more in the long-term and accused the Prime Minister of “selling out” the opportunity for a jobs boom on the back of striving for net zero — a criticism echoed by senior Tories, including Boris Johnson.

The former prime minister told Mr Sunak that he cannot afford to “lose our ambition for this country”, as he argued policies were generating jobs and driving growth.

Kwasi Kwarteng, chancellor during Liz Truss’ short-lived premiership, said there were concerns in the Tory Party that the decision to delay the ban on new diesel and petrol cars could have a detrimental impact on investment in the automotive sector.

The senior Tory MP told Newsnight: “The target 2030 has really focused the minds of manufacturers.

“That is what is accelerating and driving a lot of the transition, a lot of the change. And my worry is that, if you push that out, you are sending the wrong signal.”

February 2023 AA EV Recharge Report
Labour said it would stick with the 2030 date for banning the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles (John Walton/PA)

He also described it as “odd” that the Prime Minister had argued that previous governments had sought to get to net zero “simply by wishing it” when he had been at the “centre” of Mr Johnson’s government as chancellor.

Asked whether he remembered Mr Sunak raising concerns about net zero when they were in government together, Mr Kwarteng said: “We had discussions and I think he had some doubts but in the end we all signed up to it.”

Philip Dunne, Tory chairman of the Environmental Audit Select Committee, said the Prime Minister had produced a “measured and realistic response” to the net zero challenge.

He welcomed the decision to increase the boiler upgrade scheme, providing grants to replace gas boilers, by 50%, rising to £7,500.

Mr Dunne said: “The Government has clearly listened to concerns that, without Government support, some low carbon alternatives are simply too far out of reach for many at this point.”